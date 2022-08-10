Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Sex Therapist Urges Black People to Stop Using Violent Terms During Intimacy | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
Black couple sleeping - GettyImages
*According to sex therapist Michelle Hope, Black people use too many violent terms to discuss sex and intimacy. 

Hope appeared on the TV show “8 At The Table” to discuss the common terms used in the community to discuss sex, such as “beat it up” and “murder the pu**y.”.

Hope used a “vagina” puppet on her hand to illustrate her point. She said, “Why are you trying to beat me up? Why are you trying to murder me? I must be very clear, the language we use by which we talk about sex in the Black community is disturbing. We talk about I finna beat it up…I’m finna to murder the p***y. Why are we using violent language to describe an intimate act?”

One of the show’s co-hosts jokingly replied, “I don’t know. I want him to murder the p***y.”

OTHER NEWS: Angela Yee Tweets ‘The Breakfast Club As You Know it is Officially Over!’ | VIDEO

According to her website, Hope is a sexologist and activist with over 15 years of experience working with marginalized urban communities.  She is the founder of the social impact firm Mixed Moxie and author of “The Girls’ Guide to Sex Education: Over 100 Honest Answers to Urgent Questions about Puberty, Relationships, and Growing Up.”

“When people hear I’m a sexologist, they immediately think of the act of sex. They assume I’m there to give sex advice to people and, while that is part of my profession, that downplays the importance of the field as a whole,” said Hope in an interview with The Garnette Report. “For example, sexology is deeply associated with social justice; I think people need to better understand that sexuality extends beyond sex itself.”

In the Twitter clip above, hear more from Hope about the violent sexual terms used by the Black community.

Meanwhile, there are countless hip-hop songs that highlight sexual aggression among men. According to one study, sex and violence are linked neurologically.

As reported by Moguldom, writer Constance Grady said people used violent terms to discuss sex because they lack the vocabulary for talking about it adequately. 

“It’s not that we don’t have a vocabulary for talking about sexual violence, because we do. But that vocabulary is inadequate. It is confusing and flattening in ways that make it hard to talk about sexual violence without either trivializing it, obfuscating the systems that enable it, or getting so specific as to become salacious or triggering,” she wrote in Vox. “If you want to write with any kind of accuracy about sexual violence, you have two choices: You can make your language clinical but vague, or you can make it graphic but specific.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

