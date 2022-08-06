During His Arrest, Iman Shumpert Asked If He Could Catch His Flight to L.A. to Pick Up Daughter

*Incredulously, during his arrest and just before he was taken into custody at Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Iman Shumpert asked authorities if he could catch his flight to L.A. to pick up his daughter.

As we reported earlier, the 32-year-old former NBA player was arrested on July 30 at a TSA checkpoint and charged with possession of 6.12 ounces of marijuana, according to a report by the DFW Airport police.

The drugs were in his backpack when he was stopped at the checkpoint at around 3.40 p.m, the report alleges. Texas has not legalized marijuana possession.

If Shumpert had the marijuana in California, he would’ve been fine.

But it seems the former NBAer had more serious stuff in mind as the police handled him.

He was hoping to still fly from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Los Angeles. As the police questioned him, he asked: “if there was any way he could make his flight” to Los Angeles to pick up his daughter.

The police said no. He was then arrested and taken to the airport jail for felony possession of marijuana. The report by the police further alleges that Shumpert also had a Glock magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack. However, no gun was found.

Shumpert admitted that he was carrying about six ounces of weed in his bag, according to a TMZ report. He now faces up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Shumpert shares two daughters with his wife Teyana Taylor: Iman Shumpert Jr., 6, and Rue Rose, 2. Shumpert, an NBA free agent, won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. In 2021, he became the first NBA player to “Dancing with the Stars.”

He also plays Rob Lafayette in season five of “The Chi” on Showtime.