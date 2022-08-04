Iman Shumpert Arrested After Busted with Weed At Dallas Airport

*NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday after being busted with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack.

Shumpert, 32, was reportedly set to board a Delta flight to Los Angeles at 3 PM. Per TMZ Sports, “officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM … after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, which he admitted was weed,” the outlet writes. Cops weighed the package out to be 6.12 ounces.

Clops also found a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in his bag — but no gun.

Shumpert was arrested for marijuana possession and transported to the airport jail. According to the report, he has been charged with “State Jail Felony” and could face up to two years behind bars and a $10K fine, if convicted, per TMZ Sports.

Meanwhile, the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard recently called out American Airlines after being inconvenienced but it’s not clear what triggered his frustration.

In a post shared on social media, Shumpert said he’d be going to jail if the airline bamboozles him again during the booking process.

He wrote, “American Airlines has inconvenienced me yet again. Truly hate @americanair and their awful customer service!!! And the fact that them and TSA can play a blame game is sick. I forewarned @ucksocialmedia and he ain’t believe me. I’m blew.”

In a follow-up post, Shumpert mentioned his wife, singer/dancer Teyana Taylor.

“I’m buying a plane @teyanataylor Cuz if they play wit me like that again I’m going to jail. And now I think I got creases on my cool greys,” he wrote.

Shumpert shares two daughters –– Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr, 6, and Rue Rose, 1 –– with wife Teyana Taylor.