Thursday, August 4, 2022
Iman Shumpert Arrested After Busted with Weed At Dallas Airport

By Ny MaGee
Iman Shumpert (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

*NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday after being busted with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack.

Shumpert, 32, was reportedly set to board a Delta flight to Los Angeles at 3 PM. Per TMZ Sports, “officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM … after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, which he admitted was weed,” the outlet writes. Cops weighed the package out to be 6.12 ounces.

Clops also found a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in his bag — but no gun.

Shumpert was arrested for marijuana possession and transported to the airport jail. According to the report, he has been charged with “State Jail Felony” and could face up to two years behind bars and a $10K fine, if convicted, per TMZ Sports. 

READ MORE: Iman Shumpert Calls Out American Airlines: ‘If They Play Wit Me Again I’m Going To Jail’

Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard recently called out American Airlines after being inconvenienced but it’s not clear what triggered his frustration.

In a post shared on social media, Shumpert said he’d be going to jail if the airline bamboozles him again during the booking process. 

He wrote, “American Airlines has inconvenienced me yet again. Truly hate @americanair and their awful customer service!!! And the fact that them and TSA can play a blame game is sick. I forewarned @ucksocialmedia and he ain’t believe me. I’m blew.”

In a follow-up post, Shumpert mentioned his wife, singer/dancer Teyana Taylor.

“I’m buying a plane @teyanataylor Cuz if they play wit me like that again I’m going to jail. And now I think I got creases on my cool greys,” he wrote.

Shumpert shares two daughters –– Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr, 6, and Rue Rose, 1 –– with wife Teyana Taylor.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

