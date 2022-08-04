*A California-based mother of 12 says she spent 16 consecutive years pregnant.

“I would’ve loved to have had one more!” Iris Purnell, 38, told The Post. She was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019, but now has her tubes tied.

“Not all my pregnancies were easy,” said Purnell, who co-parents with her husband, Cordell. “I had six C-sections… but being pregnant gave me a spiritual elevation. I learned to be patient and to sit still with my body.”

When Iris and Cordell first met back in 2005 each had a six-month-old son, according to the report. At the time, Iris was a choreographer and Cordell was working as an international dancer. After they tied the knot, they had 10 more children: Jahni, 15, Trinity, 13, Messiah, 11, JoJo, 10, Love, 9, Seven, 8, Michael, 6, Royal, 5, Heavenly, 4 and Hope, 3, per The Post.

OTHER NEWS: Chrissy Teigen: She and John Legend Are Expecting Another Baby | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Purnell (@mrs.storm)

TikTok viewers were stunned by the fact that Iris spent nearly two decades carrying kids, with one writing. “16 YEARS YOU’VE BEEN PREGNANT????? Momma the stress of kids and the stress of my body couldn’t do it!”

Meanwhile, one teenage TikTokker marveled at the achievement, putting Iris’ pregnancies into perspective. “She’s been pregnant my entire life!” they declared.

Others praised the fertile mama bear for having a “beautiful family,” saying she was “blessed” to have the big brood.

Iris often shares family videos on YouTube and TikTok. Check out some of the clips below.

The Purnells are a close knit can, with Iris and Cordell telling The Post that their children have strengthened their relationship and given them increased motivation and energy.

And the family’s fun and loving dynamic is on full display in their popular TikTok dance videos.

In one hilarious clip, the clan are seen all clad in matching clothing dancing around their living room.

“One of the most beautiful families on TiktTok,” one fan cooed. “God bless y’all.”