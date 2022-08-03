Wednesday, August 3, 2022
HomeNews
News

Sheree Zampino Talks Co-Parenting with Will and Jada

By Ny MaGee
0

Sheree Zampino and Will Smith
Will Smith and Sheree Zampino attend the 60th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on December 1, 1991 at KTLA Studios in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

*Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino admits that she and Jada Pinkett Smith initially bumped heads when came to co-parenting the son she shares with the actor. 

Sheree, 54, and Will, 53, were married for three years before calling it quits in 1995. Their son Trey was 5-years-old when Will and Jada got married two years later. Speaking on David Yontef’s “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast Zampino said the trio had “three different dynamics, three different personalities and [three] different belief systems.”

As reported by Page Six, Zampino explained that they faced many challenges trying to co-exist while raising Trey, now 29.

“My thing was with Jada — it was like, as long as she treats him well, we’re good,” said Zampino. She also noted that Jada t has always “treated [Trey] well” and “loved him.” 

READ MORE: Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock Who’s ‘NOT READY’ to Speak with Him About Oscars Slap | WATCH

Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino in “Red Table Talks” (Facebook Watch)

“Then, sometimes, moms get jealous,” Zampino confessed. “It’s like, ‘I’m getting jealous over another woman ’cause she’s treating my child right? What? That’s insane! Don’t you want her to treat your child right?’”

“My child comes first. He really does,” she shared. “So it’s not about me anymore. You know, [his father and I are] not together. It’s not about me. It’s about him.”

Zampino went on to explain that she, Will and Jada found common ground once the couple’s own children were born (Willow and Jaden). 

“Then Jaden comes along, then Willow. It is about these babies. So how do we do this where we honor them and we put them first and we don’t deprive them of any good thing,” Zampino explained.

“But I’m grateful that we were kind of all on the same frequency and the same page to really want to do that, which is probably why we are called to one another in this space,” she continued.

“Anybody could have been Trey’s mother. Anybody could have been Jaden and Willow’s mother. But the fact that He picked the three of us — He being God — I think that’s why we were able to do it and show the world.”

Previous articleWendy Williams Doubles Down on Marriage Claims Exclusively with Jason Lee | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO