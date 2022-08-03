Sheree Zampino Talks Co-Parenting with Will and Jada

*Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino admits that she and Jada Pinkett Smith initially bumped heads when came to co-parenting the son she shares with the actor.

Sheree, 54, and Will, 53, were married for three years before calling it quits in 1995. Their son Trey was 5-years-old when Will and Jada got married two years later. Speaking on David Yontef’s “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast Zampino said the trio had “three different dynamics, three different personalities and [three] different belief systems.”

As reported by Page Six, Zampino explained that they faced many challenges trying to co-exist while raising Trey, now 29.

“My thing was with Jada — it was like, as long as she treats him well, we’re good,” said Zampino. She also noted that Jada t has always “treated [Trey] well” and “loved him.”

“Then, sometimes, moms get jealous,” Zampino confessed. “It’s like, ‘I’m getting jealous over another woman ’cause she’s treating my child right? What? That’s insane! Don’t you want her to treat your child right?’”

“My child comes first. He really does,” she shared. “So it’s not about me anymore. You know, [his father and I are] not together. It’s not about me. It’s about him.”

Zampino went on to explain that she, Will and Jada found common ground once the couple’s own children were born (Willow and Jaden).

“Then Jaden comes along, then Willow. It is about these babies. So how do we do this where we honor them and we put them first and we don’t deprive them of any good thing,” Zampino explained.

“But I’m grateful that we were kind of all on the same frequency and the same page to really want to do that, which is probably why we are called to one another in this space,” she continued.

“Anybody could have been Trey’s mother. Anybody could have been Jaden and Willow’s mother. But the fact that He picked the three of us — He being God — I think that’s why we were able to do it and show the world.”