Brooklyn McDonald’s Worker Shot in Neck After Arguing with Customer | VIDEO

*The senseless violence has to stop! A 23-year-old McDonald’s employee is fighting for his life after a 20-year-old man shot him in the neck over cold French fries.

According to investigators, the suspect’s mother had an issue with the employees over her cold food, which led to the violence.

Lisa Fulmore, 40, said she ordered food from the Brooklyn McDonald’s on Monday night and received cold fries. She asked the employees to give her more fries, but they still gave her cold food.

When she asked them why they kept serving her cold fries, she claimed they started laughing at her, saying it wasn’t that serious. Lisa says she was on the phone with her 20-year-old son at the time and he heard the entire argument. He eventually made his way to the restaurant, where things escalated.

Lisa claims she told her son not to come, but he was already there. Once he arrived, he and the employee began to argue. The argument grew and she told her son to leave. According to Lisa, she thought her son had left the restaurant completely.

The victim reportedly came from behind the counter 15 minutes later asking Lisa where her son was. She told him he wasn’t there, but the employee went outside.

Shortly after the employee went outside, a gunshot rang out. The son had shot the employee in the neck across the street from the McDonald’s store.

Lisa says she doesn’t believe it was her son who shot the employee. She feels as though the employee was looking for trouble by following them outside.

“I don’t even know if my son did that,” Lisa said to the NY Post, referring to the shooting. “The only thing I know is that my son was arguing with the boy and the boy went out looking for my son. There was no reason for him to go outside looking for somebody. Whatever happened outside, you caused that to happen.”

Lisa also said when she went to the police station to talk to her son about the shooting, he wasn’t very remorseful claiming “he gotta do what he gotta do”

