Irv Gotti was Jonesin’ for Ashanti – But She Opted for Nelly | Watch Him Confess

*Irv Gotti, the rap entrepreneur who established Murder Inc. Records, and signed Ashanti in the early 2000s, opens up about his heartache following news that Ashanti and Nelly were dating.

Suspicions surrounding Gotti and Ashanti’s relationship surfaced in the early 2000s, but Gotti put those rumors to rest. The rap mogul insisted that he and Ashanti never had a romantic relationship. However, despite being legally married to Debbie Lorenzo, Gotti admitted to being in love with the R&B singer in the early 2000s.

In a recent interview with ‘Drink Champs’ Gotti recalls the moment he found out that Ashanti had gone public with rapper Nelly: “I could get past you wanting to be with Nelly … At the time it happens, any man is hurt, the chick you f-cking are in love with, is with this n-gga.”

In a 2019 interview, Gotti disclosed that he and Ashanti were no longer on speaking terms. This is allegedly due to Gotti’s accusations that Ashanti was disloyal by leaving Murder Inc. Records. He has also accused her of attempting to steal revenues by re-recording her debut album. *Thoughts?*

Wait. There’s more … Via Complex

Gotti recalled exactly when he learned Ashanti was dating Nelly. And boy, it must’ve hurt real bad.

“I was at home… Listen to this sh*t,” he shared. “This was God wanting me to find out. Was at home… NBA package. I like watching sports. My God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium? We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly has walked in with Ashanti.”

Back in 2019, Gotti spoke about his past relationship with Ashanti during a conversation with Wendy Williams, who asked the Murder Inc. boss if he cheated on his ex-wife with the R&B star.

And if you’re wondering…

“No, Ashanti is not a homewrecker,” Irv said. “Ashanti had nothing to do with me and Deb. Deb caught me when I was directing ‘I Cry’ in Baltimore. Deb, being the vicious person she is, she came down unannounced, ‘I’m Mrs. Lorenzo, give me the room key.’ The door was latched, but she knows I’m in there. That’s what broke me and Deb up.”

Also during the interview with Williams, Gotti said that he and Ashanti “don’t speak.” He continued, “I’d talk to her. It’s nothing to me.”