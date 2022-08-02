Tuesday, August 2, 2022
HomeCelebrityGossip
Entertainment

Irv Gotti was Jonesin’ for Ashanti – But She Opted for Nelly | Watch Him Confess

By Fisher Jack
0

Irv Gotti - Ashanti (Getty)
Irv Gotti – Ashanti (Getty)

*Irv Gotti, the rap entrepreneur who established Murder Inc. Records, and signed Ashanti in the early 2000s, opens up about his heartache following news that Ashanti and Nelly were dating.

Suspicions surrounding Gotti and Ashanti’s relationship surfaced in the early 2000s, but Gotti put those rumors to rest. The rap mogul insisted that he and Ashanti never had a romantic relationship. However, despite being legally married to Debbie Lorenzo, Gotti admitted to being in love with the R&B singer in the early 2000s.

In a recent interview with ‘Drink Champs’ Gotti recalls the moment he found out that Ashanti had gone public with rapper Nelly: “I could get past you wanting to be with Nelly … At the time it happens, any man is hurt, the chick you f-cking are in love with, is with this n-gga.”

In a 2019 interview, Gotti disclosed that he and Ashanti were no longer on speaking terms. This is allegedly due to Gotti’s accusations that Ashanti was disloyal by leaving Murder Inc. Records. He has also accused her of attempting to steal revenues by re-recording her debut album. *Thoughts?*

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Again?! Mystikal Back in Jail for Rape and False Imprisonment Charges (No Bail) | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Wait. There’s more … Via Complex

Gotti recalled exactly when he learned Ashanti was dating Nelly. And boy, it must’ve hurt real bad.

“I was at home… Listen to this sh*t,” he shared. “This was God wanting me to find out. Was at home… NBA package. I like watching sports. My God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium? We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly has walked in with Ashanti.”

Back in 2019, Gotti spoke about his past relationship with Ashanti during a conversation with Wendy Williams, who asked the Murder Inc. boss if he cheated on his ex-wife with the R&B star.

And if you’re wondering…

“No, Ashanti is not a homewrecker,” Irv said. “Ashanti had nothing to do with me and Deb. Deb caught me when I was directing ‘I Cry’ in Baltimore. Deb, being the vicious person she is, she came down unannounced, ‘I’m Mrs. Lorenzo, give me the room key.’ The door was latched, but she knows I’m in there. That’s what broke me and Deb up.”

Also during the interview with Williams, Gotti said that he and Ashanti “don’t speak.” He continued, “I’d talk to her. It’s nothing to me.”

Previous articleAdepero Oduye Explores Aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Apple TV+ Series | Exclusive
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO