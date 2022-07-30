11-Year-Old Autistic Entrepreneur Receives Full Scholarship to HBCU Florida Memorial University | VIDEO

*Carter Bonas recently hit the headlines for securing a full scholarship to Florida Memorial University. The 11-year-old golfer and entrepreneur, according to Fox 4, received the scholarship during the HBCU Golf Classic held at The Ritz Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida.

The event is an effort of the volunteer organization that intends to support deserving college students through scholarships to South Florida’s only historically Black College and university.

The young entrepreneur founded his company named Spectrum Golf in the past year and the game-changing scholarship is the key to propelling his entrepreneurial dreams of providing quality golf apparel and custom gear, reports BE.

Bonas captioned his award ceremony video with the words, “See you in 6 years (or less) to get that business degree to take Spectrum Golf to the next level.”

The boy was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome – a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder as explained on the Spectrum website — at about 10 months. He started his entrepreneurial journey by inspiring everyone to embrace their differences in mind, and in the process, fell in love with golf. The sport – non-contact – offers him a great opportunity to positively focus on his efforts.

According to Dr. Thelma Tennie, Bonas’ mom, through the Spectrum’s website, they allowed him to engage in his obsessive fixations, and high energy and fulfill his desire to play with others, but solo at the same time, by selecting a sport in which his actions exclusively controlled the outcome.

She further continued that they began seeing positive changes and recovery after a while, making the non-contact sports, 1-on-1 activities, non-traditional therapies, and traditional psychotherapy sessions effective in the boy’s social-emotional development and progress.

Based on the company’s website, Bonas selected Spectrum for his apparel company name as he is considered on the ‘high functioning side of the autism spectrum.’ After constant bullying and teasing in school, Bonas received great support through therapy and his mom, which allowed him to accept his unique and different state. Today, he continues to work proudly towards accepting himself more.

The young entrepreneur, based on the African American Golfers Digest, also empowers young people through mentorship and motivational speaking in Florida-based schools. He also offers free golf lessons for interested kids.