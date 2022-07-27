Wednesday, July 27, 2022
HomeMusicArtist Spotlight
Artist Spotlight

The Pulse of Entertainment: Anthony Ponder & Ministry’s Desire Release ‘God Won’t Fail’

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
0

Anthony Ponder & Ministry's Desire
Anrhony Ponder (center) & Ministry’s Desire release new single ‘God Won’t Fail’ (Enon Music Group).

*“The singers were handpicked,” said Anthony Ponder about his vocalists Ministry’s Desire who as Anthony Ponder & the Ministry’s Desire (APMD) just released the first single, “God Won’t Fail” from their upcoming album “The Grateful Project” (Enon Music Group). “It started with me as a vision. It took two to three years trying to find the right fit (vocalists).”

Ponder’s Ministry’s Desire offers a powerful Praise and Worship ensemble of singers. All  have that solo artist talent and when combined they vocally move the heavens demanding to be heard.

“I had auditions…and some people I saw, I wanted,” he told me when I asked how he came to have such talent. “At least two of my members were not looking to sing permanently. Just, you know, fill in when needed. But they fell in and now they family.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Questlove Explains Why DJing For Barack Obama Was Worst Gig of His Career

Anthony Ponder
Anthony Ponder

Anthony Ponder & Ministry’s Desire are Billboard Chart toppers thanks to their last album “The Process” which garnered the hit single” That’s Just Favor.” The album “The Process” featured vocal assistance from Vashawn Mitchell, Nancey Jackson-Johnson and Natalie Wilson and is written by Anthony, Melissa Tatro and Jonathan Ponder.

Anthony Ponder and his ensemble of powerhouse singers recently won a Kindred Music Award for Best Urban Contemporary Group.

“The next phrase is to keep working the single to a smash hit, then the album,” Ponder pointed out when asked. “This body of work is so magical. I am really excited about it.”

When God gives you a vision, that’s magical. He is also entrusting you with His will to be done knowing you will make it happen. For those who have lived long enough to see how God makes that vision real there is a high level of excitement.

The next level for Anthony Ponder is collaborations with some of today’s biggest Contemporary Gospel artists.

When I asked him what his future holds if he had his way he said, “I want to work with other artists on a bigger platform.”

 

With the talent he has assembled I see Ponder being the big platform himself one day that others that follow him will seek to collaborate with. I see nothing but big things for Anthony Ponder & Ministry’s Desire. www.APMDNow.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Timeswww.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Previous articleChris Rock Responds to Past Critics Who Think Only White Folks Like His Comedy | WATCH
Dr. Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO