*“The singers were handpicked,” said Anthony Ponder about his vocalists Ministry’s Desire who as Anthony Ponder & the Ministry’s Desire (APMD) just released the first single, “God Won’t Fail” from their upcoming album “The Grateful Project” (Enon Music Group). “It started with me as a vision. It took two to three years trying to find the right fit (vocalists).”

Ponder’s Ministry’s Desire offers a powerful Praise and Worship ensemble of singers. All have that solo artist talent and when combined they vocally move the heavens demanding to be heard.

“I had auditions…and some people I saw, I wanted,” he told me when I asked how he came to have such talent. “At least two of my members were not looking to sing permanently. Just, you know, fill in when needed. But they fell in and now they family.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Questlove Explains Why DJing For Barack Obama Was Worst Gig of His Career

Anthony Ponder & Ministry’s Desire are Billboard Chart toppers thanks to their last album “The Process” which garnered the hit single” That’s Just Favor.” The album “The Process” featured vocal assistance from Vashawn Mitchell, Nancey Jackson-Johnson and Natalie Wilson and is written by Anthony, Melissa Tatro and Jonathan Ponder.

Anthony Ponder and his ensemble of powerhouse singers recently won a Kindred Music Award for Best Urban Contemporary Group.

“The next phrase is to keep working the single to a smash hit, then the album,” Ponder pointed out when asked. “This body of work is so magical. I am really excited about it.”

When God gives you a vision, that’s magical. He is also entrusting you with His will to be done knowing you will make it happen. For those who have lived long enough to see how God makes that vision real there is a high level of excitement.

The next level for Anthony Ponder is collaborations with some of today’s biggest Contemporary Gospel artists.

When I asked him what his future holds if he had his way he said, “I want to work with other artists on a bigger platform.”

With the talent he has assembled I see Ponder being the big platform himself one day that others that follow him will seek to collaborate with. I see nothing but big things for Anthony Ponder & Ministry’s Desire. www.APMDNow.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference