Saturday, July 23, 2022
Lexi Larson was Fired for Sharing Her Salary on TikTok

By Fisher Jack
Lexi Larson - TiKTok
*A Colorado woman who revealed her expenses and salary on TikTok said she was fired after the viral video.

In the video clip, Lexi Larson shared how much she earned after landing a new tech job in Denver last month. Larson started the position with a $70,000 salary and disclosed how she earned a $20,000 raise plus the $449 tax increase from her paychecks.

The video was viewed over 187,000 times, but commentators complained about the taxes, which reportedly caused stress for Larson, as the New York Post reported.

She was fired two weeks after the viral video started earning more views on the app and explained what happened in a follow-up video.

Lexi Larson - TiKTok
“They said me having this account was a security concern because I could post something private about the company. I asked, ‘Have I broken any policies?

Larson addedHave I posted anything on TikTok that is a security concern?’ And they said not at this time I have not but it could happen at any time in the future, so they’re just not going to take that risk.”

 

Bennitta Joseph — a partner at the law firm Joseph & Norinsberg LLC spoke to USA Today about the situation and potential concerns involving social media use.

“A company has a huge interest to make sure you are not engaging in discriminatory statements, disclosing trade secrets, threats of violence and unlawful conduct. If they do find out that you are doing any of these, it could be grounds for termination.”

Attorney Joseph suggested that Larson “should think about contacting a lawyer if she can show she was terminated for discussing her wages.”

