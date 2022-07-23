Florida Church Pastor (Alphonso Joseph) Charged with Teen Defilement on Golf Course

*Alphonso Joseph, 48, is a resident of Palm Coast, Florida and is associated with several churches and spiritual organizations. He was arrested on Friday and charged with defiling a 15-year-old boy in a vehicle on the Matanzas Woods Golf Course. Joseph may have unknowingly attracted the sheriff’s deputies to the scene of the crime by playing loud music in the car, which made someone report a noise complaint on the night of July 14.

A sheriff’s deputy found a gray Toyota Camry packed on (near) the course upon arrival. When he shined light towards the vehicle, he saw two males – AJoseph and a 15-year-old boy – pulling up their pants.

According to Joseph’s arrest report, he had met the boy on a dating app on the same day, sent him his address, picked him up, and taken him to the area where he performed oral sex on him.

In a different report, talking to a different sheriff, Joseph said that the two (he and the boy) were just chilling. On being shirtless, he said that it was due to the hot weather that he removed his shirt. However, he also talked about meeting the boy on a popular gay dating app, Grindr, but the app requires members to be 18+. In this report, Joseph said that the boy lied about being 18 and he admitted to having sex with him, a crime that would amount to unlawful sexual activity – a second-degree felony.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Rev. Dr. Agorom Dike, the Man Who Unites America, Africa and the Caribbean Through Faith-Based Partnerships

The case is similar to Victor Williams’ the former Bunnel, FL restaurateur, 43, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison, two years ago. He engaged in unlawful sex with a 16-year-old boy he met on the same app, who claimed to be 18. Ignorance of someone’s actual minor status isn’t a defense under Florida law.

Besides, in Williams’ case, he invited the boy to his home where he spiked his drink and defiled him making him (Williams) a predator in the case.

Joseph founded a church named Vision Cathedral several years ago, at 2323 North State Street, Unit 3/27, based on his Facebook page. However, the state Division of Corporations had no registration for such identity.

He has also been listed as a principal with Vision Soul to Win Crusade Ministries, a Palm Coast ministry founded in 2005 and currently active and Vision Covenant Connection Inc. founded in 2018 in Palm Coast based on Division of Corporation records.

He has maintained his title of an “overseer” which is generally understood to carry the same meaning as a bishop or church elder. He also refers to himself as a “senior pastor.”

Bottom line: Pastor Alphonso Joseph was booked at the Flagler County Jail on July 14 on charges of lewd battery and a $15000 bond and was released upon posting it (bond). He has been restrained from contacting any minors in the meantime.