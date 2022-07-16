Medical Examiner: Jayland Walker was Shot 46 Times and Died of Blood Loss | VIDEO

*Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police in Akron, Ohio, had 46 gunshot wounds on his body, according to an autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Walker was unarmed when he was fatally shot by police on June 27 after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit. He was running away when eight officers opened fire on him, body camera footage released by the city showed.

Officials said they attempted to pull Walker over for a traffic violation and an equipment violation with his car.

He allegedly refused to stop, which set off a chase that ended in his death. Officials said a flash of light seen in body camera footage appeared to be the muzzle flash of a gun coming from the driver’s side of Walker’s car. We continue to send our condolences to his family & friends.

Wait. There’s more … Via CNN:

Details of the case continue to emerge amid public scrutiny of how law enforcement personnel across the United States use force, especially against people of color.

Walker was Black, while seven of the eight officers who fired on him are White and one is Black, the city has said. All were put on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

Kohler said the gunshot entrance wounds included:

• 15 on Walker’s torso, where he had internal injuries to his heart, lungs, liver, spleen, left kidney, intestines and multiple ribs.

• 17 on his pelvis and upper legs, where the right major artery going to the leg and the bladder were injured and the pelvis and both femurs were broken.

• 1 on his face, where the jaw broke.

• 8 on his arms and right hand.

• 5 on his knees, right lower leg and right foot.

Walker’s family and representatives were able to review the report prior to this announcement at a news conference, Kohler said.

His cousin, Roddray Walker Jr., told CNN on Friday, “I feel like we’ve been echoing, ‘Zero threat, zero violence.’

“I keep saying his name. Young, African American male from Akron, Ohio, who was looking to explore the world, lively young man, loved to travel, even made plans to come down to Houston to visit the rodeo, renaissance festival, and even catch a live WWE event,” he said.