Pastor John Gray Continues Medical Treatment After Transferred to Atlanta Hospital

*Pastor John Gray continues to recover in an Atlanta hospital from treatment for a “severe” pulmonary embolism.

We reported previously that the megachurch pastor has been hospitalized since last Thursday at Spoth Carolina hospital’s critical care unit in grave condition. His wife, Aventer Gray, took to Instagram and informed fans and followers that her husband’s condition is described as “saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots.”

A saddle PE is a large blood clot lodged in the main pulmonary artery. The blockage occurs in the leg and then travels to the lungs from large veins and other parts of the body, according to Healthline. The Pastor is in a precarious situation; Aventer said the location of the Pastor’s saddle PE is life-threatening if it shifts.

In an update posted to Instagram on July 11, Aventer said the pastor is showing signs of improvement and was transferred to another hospital “for the best care.”

Thank you God, still holding… No premature death. Leg clot gone. Remaining lung clots dissipate and bow at the name of Jesus,” she wrote.

Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina, where John Gray is senior pastor, released the following statement: “Pastor John Gray continues to be treated by a team of professionals now in Atlanta, GA after being transferred from Alabama for his condition,” the statement said. “Pastor Aventer and the entire Relentless Church family are thankful for the abundance of well wishes and prayers for his safe and immediate recovery. Services will continue as planned and we will lift up the name of Jesus at this time.”

Gray had previously made headlines over his numerous alleged extramarital affairs. Prior to his hospitalization, he issued a public apology and addressed these rumors.

In a video posted online, he said: “For every area of behavior that has dishonored the holiness of God, I want to tell you I’m sorry. There have been a number of things in the blogs, some of it accurate, some of it not, but all of it my responsibility. I apologize for putting the name of God in harm’s way.”

Gray said he was seeking counseling for making “bad decisions.”