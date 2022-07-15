Amazon Drops Trailer for ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel Series | Watch

*Amazon has dropped the trailer for its hotly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series titled “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — check it out above.

Amazon reportedly spent $250 million on the rights for the adaptation, and $462 million on the first season.

Directed by Wayne Che Yip, the series is set hundreds of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” (“The Hobbit”). According to The Verge, Tolkien referred to it as “The Second Age” of Middle Earth.

Per the report, “The Rings of Power” will feature the following ensemble cast: Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and the human warrior Isildur (Maxim Baldry). The show also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

