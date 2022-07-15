Friday, July 15, 2022
Amazon Drops Trailer for ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel Series | Watch

By Ny MaGee
*Amazon has dropped the trailer for its hotly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series titled “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — check it out above. 

Amazon reportedly spent $250 million on the rights for the adaptation, and $462 million on the first season.

Directed by Wayne Che Yip, the series is set hundreds of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” (“The Hobbit”). According to The Verge, Tolkien referred to it as “The Second Age” of Middle Earth.

Per the report, “The Rings of Power” will feature the following ensemble cast: Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and the human warrior Isildur (Maxim Baldry). The show also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

“Being on set was just breathtaking,” Yip said in a new interview, EW reports. “We were there for weeks, but every day I’d notice a new detail I’d never seen before, like graffiti etched into weathered stone, or a small shrine. There was a whole wall made out of oyster shells. Every corner you’d turn, there was just so much storytelling.”

“The Rings of Power” is said to be the most expensive TV series ever made.

Here’s more from EW: “The Rings of Power isn’t a direct adaptation of an existing Tolkien novel. Instead, it’s inspired by the author’s extensive notes, published in the appendices to The Lord of the Rings. After Amazon closed its multimillion-dollar deal with the Tolkien estate in 2018, the streaming giant began soliciting pitches from different creators.”

The winners were unknown writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

“We did not have the résumé that might make a studio head think we were a natural choice for this,” said McKay. “We went up for it, basically saying, ‘Well, let’s leave everything on the field and see what happens.'”

Both Payne and McKay are longtime Tolkien fans.

“We were not interested in doing a show about the younger version of the same world you knew, where it’s a little bit of a prequel,” McKay explains. “We wanted to go way, way, way back and find a story that could exist on its own two feet. This was one that we felt hadn’t been told on the level and the scale and with the depth that we felt it deserved.”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will premiere Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

