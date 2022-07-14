Thursday, July 14, 2022
HomeMusicArtist Spotlight
Artist Spotlight

The Pulse of Entertainment: Jeremiah Nedu Releases New Single, ‘Your Mercy,’ on Devine Jamz

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
0

Jeremiah Nedu
Contemporary Christian artist Jeremiah Nedu releases ‘Your Mercy’ single on Devine Jamz.

*“My heart said now is the time,” said Christian singer/songwriter Jeremiah Nedu about the release of his new single “Your Mercy” (Devine Jamz) this week. “I always wanted to come out (as a professional artist)…but when is the right time, the best time? So, I was waiting…while honing my skills.”

Once the Nigerian native, who currently lives in Bowie, Maryland, decided to focus on being a professional singer/songwriter he wasted no time in forming a band or group of musicians to back him and securing one of the best record labels out today, Devine Jamz.

“God has really brought me this far…saved me,” said Nedu about the meaning of the new single “Your Mercy.”

Nedu added: “I’ve been grateful and joyful. So the single means just be grateful no matter what you think or have done. Even during the pandemic…I just knew I had to be grateful for His mercy.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Americans Over 50 Urged to Get Covid-19 Booster ASAP | VIDEO

Jeremiah Nedu
Jeremiah Nedu

A Contemporary Christian artist Jeremiah’s performances are soulful and the musicians and singers that backed him are of the highest quality of artists.

“I don’t have a band, just a set of musicians I use whenever necessary,” he informed me when I asked about the band of musicians in his music video.

Jeremiah Nedu, once he decided it was time to come out as a professional artist, has released a series or singles: “Do It Again” (2021), “I Will Build” (2021), “Never Fail” (2022) and the current single “Your Mercy.” “Your Mercy” was written by Jeremiah, who is also a worship leader and guitarist, and produced by David Simmon.

“It’s always been my favorite instrument,” Nedu said when I asked about his guitar playing. “The sound – acoustic and electric – but I need to dedicate more time to it.”

The single “Your Mercy” has a Caribbean/Nigerian vibe with a Christian message and can currently be heard on Amazon, Music Unlimited, Pandora, Boomplay and iHeart.

“I’m not working on an album,” he said when I asked. “Just an EP.” www.JeremiahNeduMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Timeswww.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Previous articleShocker! Despite Crime, Chicago Ranked As Second-Best City in the World
Dr. Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO