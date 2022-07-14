The Pulse of Entertainment: Jeremiah Nedu Releases New Single, ‘Your Mercy,’ on Devine Jamz

*“My heart said now is the time,” said Christian singer/songwriter Jeremiah Nedu about the release of his new single “Your Mercy” (Devine Jamz) this week. “I always wanted to come out (as a professional artist)…but when is the right time, the best time? So, I was waiting…while honing my skills.”

Once the Nigerian native, who currently lives in Bowie, Maryland, decided to focus on being a professional singer/songwriter he wasted no time in forming a band or group of musicians to back him and securing one of the best record labels out today, Devine Jamz.

“God has really brought me this far…saved me,” said Nedu about the meaning of the new single “Your Mercy.”

Nedu added: “I’ve been grateful and joyful. So the single means just be grateful no matter what you think or have done. Even during the pandemic…I just knew I had to be grateful for His mercy.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Americans Over 50 Urged to Get Covid-19 Booster ASAP | VIDEO

A Contemporary Christian artist Jeremiah’s performances are soulful and the musicians and singers that backed him are of the highest quality of artists.

“I don’t have a band, just a set of musicians I use whenever necessary,” he informed me when I asked about the band of musicians in his music video.

Jeremiah Nedu, once he decided it was time to come out as a professional artist, has released a series or singles: “Do It Again” (2021), “I Will Build” (2021), “Never Fail” (2022) and the current single “Your Mercy.” “Your Mercy” was written by Jeremiah, who is also a worship leader and guitarist, and produced by David Simmon.

“It’s always been my favorite instrument,” Nedu said when I asked about his guitar playing. “The sound – acoustic and electric – but I need to dedicate more time to it.”

The single “Your Mercy” has a Caribbean/Nigerian vibe with a Christian message and can currently be heard on Amazon, Music Unlimited, Pandora, Boomplay and iHeart.

“I’m not working on an album,” he said when I asked. “Just an EP.” www.JeremiahNeduMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference