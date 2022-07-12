R. Kelly is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage

*R. Kelly is reportedly engaged to his longtime girlfriend and one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage.

Savage confirmed as much in a letter that was reviewed by Page Six and TMZ.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé,” she wrote in the June 13 letter to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

The letter was dated June 13 and was filed by Kelly’s legal team ahead of his sentencing last month, E! Online reports.

Savage, an inspiring singer, asked the court to hand down a more lenient prison sentence in Kelly’s sex crimes case in Brooklyn. Last month, he was found guilty of nine charges including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking.

In the letter, Savage, 26, describes her relationship with Kelly as “amazing” and called him the “best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

“We have a very special connection and are deeply in love,” she penned in the letter. “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind.”

Per E! Online, Savage continued, “He’s very determined and focused on his goals, and the things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is absolutely untrue.”

According to Gerald Griggs, the attorney for Savage’s parents, her family was not aware of the engagement.

“I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court,” Savage added. “[Kelly] is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him.”

Savage and one of Kelly’s former girlfriends, Azriel Clary, appeared on “CBS This Morning” in 2019 to deny allegations that the R&B hitmaker was sexually abusing them and holding them against their will.

“This is all f–king lies for money and if you can’t see that, you’re ignorant and you’re stupid as f–k because you want to be all—because that’s the world we live in,” Clary said during the interview. “Negativity sells, gossip is what sells, rumors are what sell.”

In an interview last year, Savage’s parents pleaded for her to return home.