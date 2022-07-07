Nick Cannon Responds to Claim He Was Caught in Bed with Kel Mitchell

*Nick Cannon has responded to the latest rumors and speculation about his sexuality.

We reported earlier that Kel Mitchell’s ex-wife Tyisha Hampton took to social media recently to recall the time she came home and found her ex-husband in bed with Cannon.

Hampton was married to Mitchell from 1999 to 2005 and they share two adult children. In a TikTok video, she said during their marriage, she came home early to find Cannon on the bed wearing her cheerleader outfit and doing a little dance routine for her then-husband.

“Remembering when I came home early to #NickCannon wearing my full cheerleading uniform (including the briefs) doing cheers on the bed for my ex-husband Kel Mitchell to cheer him up,” she wrote.

The Wild ‘N Out host posted a response on Baller Alert‘s Instagram page after the outlet reshared her video

“Yep!! We Probably had the big ear of corn, a bunch of orange soda, and a couple of Kids Choice Awards up our ass too!” Cannon wrote. Many social media users were quick to point out that he didn’t flat-out deny what Hampton said.

Meanwhile, you might recall back in 2020 when troubled actor Orlando Brown claimed that he “let” Cannon perform oral sex on him while Nick was dressed like a woman. He said “And I liked it. It was OK,” adding, “But everybody knows you did it as a female.”

Cannon issued a lengthy response on social media.

“When I first saw this I thought it was f–king hilarious!!!!” Cannon wrote at the time, E! News reported. “But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a ‘teachable moment’! First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was f–king brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on That’s So Raven.”

Cannon is currently expecting another child with model Bre Tiesi. He is the father of at least 13 children with multiple women, including the 11-year-old twins he shares with pop singer Mariah Carey.