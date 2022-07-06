HBO Max Drops Official Trailer for Issa Rae’s New Series ‘Rap Sh!t’ | Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*HBO Max has dropped the official trailer for Issa Rae’s new series, “Rap Sh!t”.

As we reported previously, “Rap Sh*t” hails from Issa Rae, writer Syreeta Singleton and City Girls hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT. The project is a half-hour comedy that follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.

The series stars Aida Osman and KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, and RJ Cyler. Rae serves as executive producer with Yung Miami and JT co-producing. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series, Deadline reports.

Check out the new trailer above.

“I think this is just such a unique time in hip-hop, especially when it comes to female rappers, because there’s such an abundance, and it doesn’t feel like they’re all in competition with each other,” Issa said about the series to Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m a child of the ’90s, and there used to always be a tendency to put two women against one another. It feels like we’re in an era where there’s such a supportive environment now because of that abundance. All of that, combined with just my own story of coming up, became the next story that I wanted to tell.”

The series held its premiere at last month’s American Black Film Festival, for which Rae served as its 2022 ambassador.

“Coming to ABFF, and these memories that I have here, are what honestly inspired me to set the show in Miami. It really is a full-circle moment that this is debuting here.” Rae told Variety last month at the festival’s opening ceremony at the New World Center performance hall in Miami Beach.

“To have Jeff and Nicole [Friday, the founder and president of ABFF, respectively] champion the show, and me to be an ambassador here, feels really official,” she added.

“Rap Sh!t” will debut on HBO Max with its two-episode premiere on July 21.