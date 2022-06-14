HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer for Issa Rae’s New Comedy ‘Rap Sh!t’ | WATCH

*HBO Max has dropped the teaser trailer for Issa Rae’s new series “Rap Sh!t”.

We reported previously that “Rap Sh*t” hails from Issa Rae, writer Syreeta Singleton and City Girls hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT. The project will be a half-hour comedy that follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.

Rae serves as executive producer with Yung Miami and JT co-producing. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series, Deadline reports.

“I think this is just such a unique time in hip-hop, especially when it comes to female rappers, because there’s such an abundance, and it doesn’t feel like they’re all in competition with each other,” Issa said about the series to Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m a child of the ’90s, and there used to always be a tendency to put two women against one another. It feels like we’re in an era where there’s such a supportive environment now because of that abundance. All of that, combined with just my own story of coming up, became the next story that I wanted to tell.”

Series star Aida Osman told Harper’s she’s giving her character “a lot of my personal storylines.”

“It’s comedy, it’s storytelling, it’s music, it’s fine bitches!” Osman explained. “It’s interesting with Shawna—I’m giving her a lot of my personal storylines. In the writers’ room, we access our own personal stories and give them to the characters just by nature of having conversations about our life and about what’s going on in culture around us. We can have real conversations about Black femininity and control as a young creative, and that’s beautiful to me as a young creative and a Black woman. I get to do a lot of self-exploration through the show, and heal and investigate my own life. It’s like constant therapy.”

“Rap Sh!t” premieres on July 21 on HBO Max. Watch the teaser trailer below.