Hulu’s ‘Essence Fest Primetime’ Line-Up Announced with Janet Jackson, New Edition and Nicki Minaj

By Ny MaGee
Janet Jackson

*A day after Hulu announced that it will be the official streaming destination of the 2022 ESSENCE Festival, the streaming platform has released the line-up of artists set to perform. 

The hotly anticipated event will take place in person in New Orleans, and virtually, from June 30 – July 3, 2022. This marks the first time ever that the festival will be available on a streaming platform. 

Comedian Kevin Hart will kick off the 2022 Essence Fest weekend Thursday at the Smoothie King Center. On Friday night, Nicki Minaj will make her Essence debut as the Superdome headliner. 

Per press release, select daytime programming including panel discussions and evening musical performances will be available exclusively to Hulu SVOD subscribers to livestream at no additional cost.  The “ESSENCE FEST PRIMETIME” livestream will run on the platform July 1 – 3 from 7:00pm – 11:59pm CT.

READ MORE: Hulu to Stream 2022 Essence Music Festival

Hulu - Getty
Hulu – Getty

Hulu will also have a special presence on-site at the Festival, providing guests with an immersive experience at “The Rink @ The Hulu Motel,” a roller skating rink filled with interactive touchpoints, giveaways, and content-themed bites and drinks. Skaters will also be treated to live performances by DJ OHSO and DJ DIAMOND KUTS.  The three-day activation will be open July 1-3 from Noon – 7:00pm to guests 21+ at the New Orleans Civic Theatre, according to the news release. 

In addition to live celebrity interviews with host Angela Yee and highlights from daytime programming, “ESSENCE FEST PRIMETIME” will include the following musical performances (all times CT, subject to change):

FRIDAY, JULY 1

7:30PM – Mickey Guyton

8:10PM – Kes The Band

9:10PM – Machel Montano

10:05PM – Wyclef & Friends

10:55PM – Nas

11:45PM – Nicki Minaj

SATURDAY, JULY 2

7:20PM – Lucky Daye

7:50PM – Chloe x Halle

8:05PM – D-Nice & Friends

9:30PM – Summer Walker

10:00PM – Jazmine Sullivan

10:35PM – Patti LaBelle

11:35PM – Janet Jackson

SUNDAY, JULY 3

7:20PM – City Girls

8:00PM – Lil Kim

8:35PM – The Roots & Friends

9:45PM – Isley Brothers

10:30PM – Wizkid

11:25PM – New Edition

 

*via press release

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

