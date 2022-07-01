Beyonce Drops Semi-Nude Cover Art for ‘Renaissance’ LP

*Beyoncé shared the cover art for her hotly-anticipated LP “Renaissance,” which is set to drop on July 29.

On Wednesday, the music icon posted the cover art to social media, noting in the caption that making the album “allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.”

The cover art features Beyoncé semi-nude and riding a pale horse. Fans were quick to notice the enhancements to her breasts.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” wrote Bey in the caption about the process of making her new album. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

“Renaissance” is the follow-up to 2016’s critically acclaimed “Lemonade.” As reported by Uproxx, a source familiar with the album says that Bey tapped producers Ryan Tedder and Raphael Saadiq to assist with the effort. The forthcoming album is a collection Bey is calling “Act 1,” suggesting that more acts will follow this initial release.

Last year Beyonce spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her seventh studio album, saying, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.”

She added. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

When Bey surprised fans with the announcement for her new album, it coincided with the latest issue of Britsh Vogue which features her on the cover riding a red horse. She previewed some of the new music for editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who describes being “transported back to the clubs of my youth.”

Enninful noted the “Soaring vocals and fierce beats” and wrote in the issue: “I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.”

According to PEOPLE, there will be four unique box sets of the album which include a CD, T-shirt, mini-poster and a 28-page photo booklet.