*“Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page is the new face of Armani Code.

“My role for Armani Code is an absolute privilege. It allows me to embody the effortless style of a brand that has defined what the peak of iconic, cinematic style looks like, and continues to inspire a progressive outlook on how we will all shape our future,” said Regé-Jean Page, Ebony reports.

The famed fashion designer added, “Regé-Jean Page interprets and explores the nuances of a gentle, profound masculinity that is not ostentatious or showy. He authentically and spontaneously represents the cultural richness and vitality of this moment in time,” said Giorgio Armani.

Armani launched the fragrance 18 years ago. Per EW, it is now getting a makeover to encourage the idea of “modern masculinity,” the label shared in a press release on Tuesday, June 21.

Mr Armani with his special guests at the #GiorgioArmani Spring Summer 2023 Menswear Fashion Show. Regé-Jean Page is the new face of the new Armani Code and Scott Eastwood is the face of the Giorgio Armani men’s Autumn Winter 2022-23 campaign. @regejean @ScottEastwood pic.twitter.com/KSXivGvMU8 — Armani (@armani) June 21, 2022

“The look features a rounded-square shape bottle as well as a rewrite of the classic scent that maintains its woody identity,” the outlet writes.

Page will introduce the new cologne in an ad directed by Manu Cossu that will debut in September, according to the report.

The beloved actor gained notoriety starring in “Bridgerton‘s” first season in 2020. He left ahead of season 2 and later told Variety that he and the show’s producers had discussed extending his involvement in the series.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year,” he recalled them telling him. “[I thought,] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Added Page, “I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

You can currently catch Page in the action thriller “The Gray Man” now playing in theaters.