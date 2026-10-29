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Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black Return in New ‘Jumanji: Open World’ Trailer

The final film in Sony Pictures' trilogy brings the game's chaos into the real world on Christmas Day.
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Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black Return in New 'Jumanji: Open World' Trailer
Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart star in Jumanji Open World.

*Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are back in the new trailer for “Jumanji: Open World,” the final chapter of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji” trilogy.

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Every “Jumanji” story follows the same basic idea. People start playing a magical game, and its jungle dangers become real. The only way out is to survive until the game is over. The new film changes the rules. According to the official synopsis, “Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.”

Sony Pictures bills it as the “hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy.”

Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain and Madison Iseman also star, along with Nick Jonas and Danny DeVito. Jake Kasdan directs a script he wrote with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

JUMANJI: OPEN WORLD

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The franchise began with Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 children’s book “Jumanji.” His 2002 follow-up, “Zathura,” also became part of the series.

Robin Williams starred in the first film, “Jumanji,” in 1995. An animated TV series aired from 1996 to 1999, and “Zathura: A Space Adventure” took the concept to outer space in 2005.

The 2017 film “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” turned the board game into a video game, dropping players inside as avatars. “Jumanji: The Next Level” continued that story in 2019.

Critics were split on the original film but praised the three that followed. Together, the movies have earned about $2 billion at the global box office.

“Jumanji: Open World,” the franchise’s fifth film, arrives Dec. 25. Watch the new trailer below.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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