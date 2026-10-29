The Pulse of Entertainment: Shyra Sanchez Enlists Emmy Nominated Travis Payne for Her ‘Sky is Falling’ Music Video | WATCH

Billboard Chart-Topping Shyra Sanchez releases ‘Sky is Falling’ single and music video.

“I wanted to do something different for my first video with Travis Pain since ‘Operator’ (her breakout video with Travis directing and choreographing). He worked on Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson’s ‘Scream’, and with Whitney Houston (“I’m Every Woman”),” said Billboard chart-topping Shyra Sanchez about the music video to her current single “Sky is Falling” (Super Shy Entertainment) …” “I wanted fun on the beach!”

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The “Sky is Falling” single is written and produced by Shyra with French music producer Benjamin Franklin co-producing. Grammy winning and Emmy nominated Travis Payne (Michael Jackson, Prince, TLC) directed the accompanying music video to the single.

“I was working with my producer Ben Franklin, and I wanted something different multi-cultural with dancing,” Sanchez said when I asked how the “Sky is Falling” single came to be. “He came up with the track…I came up with the melody, and the words just came.”

Shyra said the single is about when loving someone brings feelings of uncertainty. I asked because I thought the title was a play on the title of the James Bond soundtrack song “SkyFall”.

The single sounds like it belongs on a soundtrack, so I asked if she was open to writing and producing songs for other artists and she said, “Of course! I want to be a songwriter that’s known. We have three songs on movie soundtracks now; John Singleton’s Obduction soundtrack is one and one coming up I can’t tell you about!”

I told Shyra she is just full of surprises.

She said, “Yes! I am! Big stuff is coming up in 2027!”

Shyra Sanchez is streaming at 3.3 million and her music video for “Operator” directed by Travis Pain also has 2.7 million views. That single reached #1 for two weeks on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart and #31 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart. The “Operator single hit #4 on the UK Official Big Top 40 Chart, positioned between BTS and Harry Styles. www.ShyraMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations). EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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