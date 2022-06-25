Bill Bellamy Says Sister’s Unauthorized Actions Caused Him to Miss Father’s Memorial Service

*Needless to say, this is messy. Really messy. Actor and comedian Bill Bellamy recently lost both his father and father-in-law and is now feuding with his sister. Reportedly, Bellamy, 57, told media outlets that he had to forgo his father’s funeral, held yesterday (June 24). The Cousin Skeeter star says the tragic reality is the result of his younger sister, Karen Bellamy, knowingly planning the service on the same date as his father-in-law’s.

Reportedly, Bill’s father-in-law, Bernard Baker Jr., transitioned on May 18 of this year. A few weeks later on June 8, his father – William Bellamy Senior, transitioned as well. The comedian says he was blindsided while grieving after his sister revealed solo plans to bury their late father. Bill claims that while his FIL’s memorial was planned immediately after his death, his sister proceed with an “unauthorized” memorial held for their father on the same day.

According to the report, Bill stated on the matter: “In the span of less than a month I lost both my father William Bellamy Senior and my father-in-law Bernard Baker Junior. These two wonderful men that have impacted my life and my family’s lives in ways that are beyond words.”

The #DefJam comedy performer went on to explain how he attempted to have the service stopped but ultimately was denied. Reportedly, New Jersey official documents show that Bill tried to get a restraining order to get the date changed. However, sources say there are no legalities surrounding the issue, stating it’s a family matter that must be reconciled out of court.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Rest in Peace Funk Progenitor Reggie Andrews – The Man Behind ‘Let It Whip’ Has Died | VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Wait. There’s more …

Ina statement to TMZ, Bellamy also shared this: “My effort to stop an unauthorized memorial service for my father, which was planned without my knowledge, was not successful. I am devastated my family has to choose to miss one service for another, no one should ever have to be in this position. My father-in-law’s memorial service was confirmed back in May when he passed. There are no words to express how disappointed I am to not be a part of laying my father to rest but I look forward to celebrating my father’s life and legacy with my wife, his grandchildren and our close friends in our own time. Please pray for our families and give us the time to grieve and process these painful losses in private.”