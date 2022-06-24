Rest in Peace Funk Progenitor Reggie Andrews – The Man Behind ‘Let It Whip’ Has Died | VIDEO

*Sadly we must report on the passing of a sonic Legend. Reggie Andrews, a prolific producer, pianist, songwriter, and retired music teacher has died. He was 74. As of this posting, his cause of death had not been revealed.

Andrews, who was probably the single funkiest person that a lot of folks may have never heard of, was responsible for co-writing the Grammy Award-winning smash “Let It Whip” and went on to contribute to signature hits from some of the funkiest acts that ever funked.

Artists he worked with include DeBarge, funk band Switch, Donald Byrd, The Pharcyde, Patrice Rushen, and the incomparable Rick James on his super smash hit single “Super Freak.” He’s also credited with securing a young Tyrese Gibson for the Coca-Cola commercial that started his career. Oh, did we mention that Andrews was Gibson’s music teacher at Locke High School in South Los Angeles?

For quite some time, Andrews was a full-time professional musician and educator until he transitioned to become a full-time music teacher at Locke until his retirement in 2010.

“Certainly, Reggie was a super producer, teacher mentor and great human being,” Michael J. Calhoun, Dazz Band co-founder told SoulTracks.com. “Unfortunately, I didn’t know him well, but will forever be grateful that he requested me to play guitar on the Joystick album, not long after leaving the Dazz Band.”

Condolences continue to roll in from throughout the music community. We will keep you posted when any funeral details are made available.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. To the man, I considered my second father, who taught me and my older brother amongst many many more musicians, to walk and talk and literally everything I know about music and growth, alongside my Dad, Who would pick me and my brother up early at 6 am for school and drop us off at 1:00am after a long day of practice and hard work. There will never be another you. Rest in Peace Mr. Reggie Andrews. Thank you for EVERYTHING. and I literally mean EVERYTHING.” –Thundercat

“RIP Reggie Andrews legend, musician, songwriter school teacher mentor in Los Angeles. Reggie is one of the prime examples of my post the other day when I spoke on OPTIONS for youth in the ghetto in the 80s those get-away outlets of escapism he is a living example that many can testify to you will be surely missed much love to you.” —Jurassic Five

“Thank you Reggie Andrews for all that you have done. You are my father’s teacher, you are my teacher, and you are a hero to our people. There is no greater example of what a man should be to his community then you. You brought us all together and taught us not only music but life. You sacrificed so much for your people and we are all eternally grateful to you. I love you with all my heart, I thank you, and I promise to honor the treasure of wisdom that you gave to me by passing it on to others. Like you always said each one teach one. And you taught thousands from multiple generations. We will continue the work, Mr. Andrews. You’ve done your part. Rest In Peace now our blessing sent from heaven, you will be missed but never forgotten.” —Kamasi Washington

Rest in Power to a true harbinger of funk.