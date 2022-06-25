2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame Inductees Include Martin Lawrence, Melba Moore, Ludacris & More

*A list of stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023 is out, with names such as Melba Moore, Martin Lawrence and Charlie Wilson. Also set to receive stars are Garrett Morris, Lenny Kravitz, and Sheila E. They will join late actors Juanita Moore and Paul Walker, and singer Jenni Rivera. Those chosen were from the television, film, music, and live theatre fields.

The announcement was recently made by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The entity further stated that the selection panel has selected a total of 23 honorees from a list of hundreds of nominees for the Los Angeles landmark.

“The selection panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” chairwoman and Walk of Fame star recipient Ellen K said in a statement. “The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

The nominees have two years from the selection date to schedule star dedication ceremonies. Meanwhile, upcoming star ceremonies are set to be announced on walkoffame.com 10 days before each dedication.

Below is the 2023 list:

Television: Martin Lawrence, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo.

Motion Pictures: Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Juanita Moore (posthumous), Paul Walker (posthumous).

Live Theater/Live Performance: Lang Lang, Melba Moore and Pentatonix.

Recording: The Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E., Lenny Kravitz, Charlie Wilson and Jenni Rivera (posthumous).