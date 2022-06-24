Friday, June 24, 2022
HomeNews
News

Widow of Chadwick Boseman to Split Millions From Actor’s Estate with His Parents

By Ny MaGee
0

Taylor Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward

*The wife and parents of late actor Chadwick Boseman will split over $230,000 in residuals that his estate has pulled in since his passing. 

We reported previously that Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, had been appointed personal representative with limited authority over his estate.

The “Black Panther” actor battled colon cancer for four years and died in August 2020 without a will. Boseman and Ledward started dating before he was diagnosed and quietly married before his death. 

RadarOnline.com obtained the final report of accounting filed by Ledward, noting that she revealed “the total inventoried value of Boseman’s estate is $3,881,758.31. That amount includes several residual checks that have come in since March 2021.”

READ MORE: Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Supports Recast of T’Challa in Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

Chadwick Boseman - Avengers

Here’s more from the report: 

Ledward said the estate was paid $187k in March 2021 in residuals. He received three more payments in 2021 totaling $14k. The last check came in March 2022 for $2,453. The filing stated, No other assets have come into the hands of [Ledward]. All assets have been inventoried and no additional assets have been received, although [Ledward] continues to receive and deposit residual payments into the estate and/or corporate account.

At the moment, the estate is valued at $2.5 million on hand with $157k in cash. Another $900k was held as bond in the probate case. After a couple of bills are paid the amount, the amount dwindled down to $2.3 million.

Ledward wants the court to approve an equal distribution of the estate, 50% to her and the other half to Boseman’s parents.

The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends, and colleagues were shocked when he died following a 4 year-long private battle with the disease.

Boseman paid tribute to his wife during an acceptance speech at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

“Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”

Previous article‘Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner’ is A Hot Ticket at Santa Monica’s Ruskin Group Theatre
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO