Widow of Chadwick Boseman to Split Millions From Actor’s Estate with His Parents

*The wife and parents of late actor Chadwick Boseman will split over $230,000 in residuals that his estate has pulled in since his passing.

We reported previously that Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, had been appointed personal representative with limited authority over his estate.

The “Black Panther” actor battled colon cancer for four years and died in August 2020 without a will. Boseman and Ledward started dating before he was diagnosed and quietly married before his death.

RadarOnline.com obtained the final report of accounting filed by Ledward, noting that she revealed “the total inventoried value of Boseman’s estate is $3,881,758.31. That amount includes several residual checks that have come in since March 2021.”

Here’s more from the report:

Ledward said the estate was paid $187k in March 2021 in residuals. He received three more payments in 2021 totaling $14k. The last check came in March 2022 for $2,453. The filing stated, No other assets have come into the hands of [Ledward]. All assets have been inventoried and no additional assets have been received, although [Ledward] continues to receive and deposit residual payments into the estate and/or corporate account.

At the moment, the estate is valued at $2.5 million on hand with $157k in cash. Another $900k was held as bond in the probate case. After a couple of bills are paid the amount, the amount dwindled down to $2.3 million.

Ledward wants the court to approve an equal distribution of the estate, 50% to her and the other half to Boseman’s parents.

The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends, and colleagues were shocked when he died following a 4 year-long private battle with the disease.

Boseman paid tribute to his wife during an acceptance speech at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

“Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”