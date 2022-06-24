‘Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner’ is A Hot Ticket at Santa Monica’s Ruskin Group Theatre

*The Ruskin Group Theatre Company presents the classic “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” on stage, and what a great presentation it is!

For fans too young to remember the movie version starring the legendary Sidney Poitier, Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy and Katharine Houghton, then there are no expectations to live up to.

It’s no big deal, just another age-old story of what happens when interracial couples break the news to their unsuspecting painfully conservative families.

If you are a seasoned artisan who loved the movie and the brilliance of the original actors’ portrayals, then you broach every new interpretation with hopeful anticipation.

Director Lita Gaithers Owen’s cast and crew do not disappoint. The evening is set by the cozy set design of John Iacovelli. The audience is in the room where it happens.

The Drayton family, played by Brad Greenquist and Lee Garlington, presents a strong, stoic and endearing atmosphere of an average day in the life of an upper-middle-class Caucasian family living in San Francisco in the 1960s. We later meet the Prentice family played by Dan Martin and Renn Wood, who exude a perfect mix of strong love, tinged by the racist undertones of the day.

Then there is the wistfully in love couple Dr. John Prentice, Jr. and Joanna Drayton, played by Vincent Washington II and Mary Pumper. They ooze with charm and amorous optimism and possess a star appeal that is equal to their predecessors. The show is anchored by strong performances by Vickilyn Reynolds, Mouchette van Helsdingen and Carl Paul Denk, Jr.

John Ruskin is Artistic Director and Producer, Michael R. Myers is Managing Director and Producer. Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner is written by William Rose and adapted for the stage by Todd Kreidler.

The show plays weekends now through July 17th 2022 at The Ruskin Group Theatre 3000 Airport Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90405 (310)397-3244.

