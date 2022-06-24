2022 Black Music Honors Celebrate Legendary Icons – Sat., June 25 at 7:00pm on Bounce | WatchPerformances!

*(CHICAGO, IL.) – The 7th Annual Black Music Honors‘ highly-anticipated celebration of trailblazing music legends with exciting performances and must-watch moments is airing nationally on Bounce TV Saturday, June 25 at 7:00 PM during Black Music Month. The television special is energetically infused with the comedic and fashionable synergy of electrifying co-hosts Two-Time GRAMMY Winner LeToya Luckett and Comedian DeRay Davis.

The 2022 Black Music Honors honorees displayed the excellence of Black music culture as they were commemorated by knockout performances that took them on a nostalgic journey down memory lane with anthems that shook the airwaves and raised them to stardom.

The long-awaited reunions of Kid N’ Play and Dru Hill manifested on the Black Music Honors Stage. The legendary groups didn’t miss a beat and had the crowd partying like it was the 1990s. Other music icons honored were Dynamic Gospel Duo Mary Mary who invited fans to worship and turn up at the same time; GRAMMY Winning Singer-Songwriter Keri Hilson for her pop sensibility and swag as a songwriter; and Five-Time GRAMMY Nominee Tevin Campbell who was honored with the R&B Icon Award.

For their nearly six-decade career, The Whispers took home the Legends Award and soulful singer Jerry Butler was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his secular harmonies as the lead singer of the 1960s group The Impressions.

Honoree performances kicked off with powerhouse vocalists Tasha Page-Lockhart and Crystal Aikin who delivered a shoe-throwing worthy rendition of Mary Mary’s “Yesterday” followed by an energetic, crowd-rocking performance of “Shackles” from sister starlets Ahjah and Rhea Walls. Songster Eric Roberson serenaded Jerry Butler’s “For Your Precious Love” with a smooth, doo-wap ensemble while music artists Jade Novah, Zonnique and Dondria Nicole turned up the heat with edgy performances of Keri Hilson’s “Pretty Girl Rock,” “Knock You Down,” and “Turnin Me On.”

“I have to thank the ladies that did the tribute,” says Keri Hilson. “Y’all killed it! I don’t reflect on my past very much. This forced me to look back at my achievements and my career.”

“So many amazing people poured into us that allowed us to pour into the world, allowed us to hang on when it got tough…. and we are still here!” says Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell.

“They say that water is the most powerful force in nature, I think it’s music,” says Tevin Campbell. “I believe that every Black artist should be honored this way because no one else is going to honor us.”

Crooners Eric Bellinger and Avery Wilson lent their smooth, buttery vocals to honor music veteran Tevin Campbell by performing “I’m Ready” and the viral hit “Can We Talk.”

Teen Prodigy Keedron Bryant also honored Campbell with his own rendition.

Other performers who graced the stage with Twitter-worthy performances include Carl Thomas, Kevin Ross, Amber Riley, Sheléa and more who delivered unforgettable performances

source: JL Media PR