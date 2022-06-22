Congressional Black Caucus Issues Statement on Historic Bipartisan Gun Control Framework

*WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03) and the Congressional Black Caucus issued the following statement:

“This bipartisan legislation is the culmination of strategic efforts and leadership from the Congressional Black Caucus and underscores the historic nature of our efforts to stem the tide of gun violence in our communities.

There are many CBC Member-led provisions included and we accept this bipartisan, common-sense legislation to better protect America’s children and families, keep our schools safe and reduce the threat of violence across our country.

“There is still much work to be done and the CBC will continue fighting for more life-saving measures — like universal background checks, banning high-capacity magazines, and raising the age to buy assault weapons—which must also become law,” said Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Wait. What?! Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns’ | WATCH

$250 million over five years in funding for community violence intervention and prevention initiatives. $300 million over five years in additional funding to the STOP School Violence Act. $100 million in funding to meet additional resource needs of the National Instant Criminal Background Check System Protects domestic violence victims by prohibiting criminals convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence as part of a current or recent former dating relationship from purchasing or possessing firearms for five years. Prohibits the straw purchasing and trafficking of firearms by criminals. Enhances penalties for possession of firearms by prohibited persons. The National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) will conduct an enhanced review of purchasers under the age of 21 to determine whether juvenile records disqualify that individual from purchasing the firearm. Requires CMS to provide guidance to states on how they can increase access to health care, including mental health services, via telehealth under Medicaid and CHIP.



Included in this legislation:

Since its establishment in 1971, the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has been committed to using the full Constitutional power, statutory authority, and financial resources of the federal government to ensure that African Americans and other marginalized communities in the United States have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. The Caucus is Chaired by Congresswoman Joyce Beatty. As part of this commitment, the CBC has fought for the past 48 years to empower these citizens and address their legislative concerns.

source: Congressional Black Caucus