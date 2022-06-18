Man Wanted in Missing Woman’s Murder Googled ‘How to Be a Serial Killer’ & ‘How to Get Away with Murder’

*This is crazy! Remember the man from Houston that police arrested for allegedly murdering and dismembering a missing woman, well they are looking for him again. Houston police are searching for Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, who is a murder suspect that googled ‘how to be a serial killer’ after they questioned and then released him.

He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the April 16 disappearance of 24-year-old Felicia Johnson.

Felicia had traveled to Houston from San Diego for an audition at a local strip club. Investigators think that Nwobodo murdered and dismembered Johnson by luring her to his apartment after promising her $500. Houston Police Department executed a search warrant on the home of Nwobodo on May 13 and arrested him upon finding a mountain of evidence, including blood, weapons, receipts, and supplies in the suspect’s car and Johnson’s blood and DNA in his apartment.

Police found a photo of a dismembered woman on his phone and three other photos of dead bodies. It’s not clear why the police allowed the suspect to go free after they discovered the items on his phone, however, a department spokesperson said he was “released pending further inquiries.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Lil Wayne Denied Entry Into UK for Music Festival

While police currently search for Nwobodo, the alleged victim has not been located.

Nwobodo was previously accused of sexual assault in November 2020, police said. A woman claimed he tried to rape her in his vehicle. She got out and broke free after he chased her down and grabbed her wrist, the woman said in the probable cause affidavit. Police said she later denied there was any violence or sexual assault. She said she did not want to press charges, and she just wanted to go home.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Missy Elliott Celebrates Friendship with ’Iconic’ Janet Jackson