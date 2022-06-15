Airbnb Host Goes Viral with Squatter Horror Story | Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*An alleged Airbnb horror story has gone viral after an unidentified woman took to social media to explain that her guest refuses to leave her home.

In the 3-minute video, the woman explains that she turned to the vacation rental platform to find a subletter for one of the rooms in her house. She was hoping this would allow her to “pay off her mortgage quicker.” It’s unclear how long she agreed to let the guest live with her. The woman claims she had a vacation planned and the guest agreed to be out of the house by the time the homeowner returned. But it didn’t quite work out that way — and that’s when the storyteller’s nightmare began.

You can listen to the woman explain the situation via the YouTube clip above.

In the footage, the woman is seen arguing with the guest, who says “I ain’t going nowhere, so deal with it!”

“This is my house! How about you get the f*ck out of my house!?” the woman is heard saying to the guest.

The squatter then threatens to call the cops on the woman.

“Don’t touch that door or I’m calling the police on you and they are going to arrest you,” she says before lighting up a cigarette in the kitchen.

The homeowner explains that she attempted to have the woman evicted, but officials at the local courthouse informed her that the unruly guest has squatter rights and the eviction process could take months.

Per MadameNoire, “To make matters even worst, Airbnb doesn’t have the legal authority to help mitigate these issues because of varying state laws.”

Meanwhile, Air Host Academy has shared 10 tips below on how to prevent Airbnb guests from obtaining tenants’ rights:

1. Always Get Everything in Writing Through the Airbnb Platform

3. Don’t Extend Too Long or an Airbnb Guest Won’t Leave

5. Be Picky About Who You Approve

6. Check the Ratings

7. Ask Other Hosts How To Evict an Airbnb Guest

8. Make the Rules Clear

9. No Late Checkouts

10. Don’t Take Matters Into Your Own Hands When an Airbnb Guest Won’t Leave!

In the meantime, watch “Worst Roommate Ever” on Netflix.