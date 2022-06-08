Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Fat Joe Inks Deal with Starz, Bringing ‘Fat Joe Show’ to Network

By Ny MaGee
Fat Joe - Gettyimages
*Fat Joe has inked a deal with STARZ to bring his online show, “The Fat Joe Show,” to the network. 

During his visit to Math Hoffa’s “My Expert Opinion” YouTube show, the Bronx rapper explained that Diddy is one of his partners on the show, as reported by Hip Hop DX.

“Eventually, after every Sunday after you watch BMF and Power, you’re going to see The Fat Joe Show on STARZ network,” Fat Joe revealed. “It was a lot of channels trying to get this shit. Puff is my partner, and we chose there because it’s primetime every Sunday, and I can’t tell you no more. I already broke the news. Nobody ever heard that.”

Per the report, Fat Joe joins fellow rapper 50 Cent as the only hip-hop stars with programs on the cable network.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Math Hoffa, Fat Joe admitted that he is not a fan of rapper and snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine.

“This show gonna get me in trouble,” he says. “I’m gonna just be honest with you — this n-gga’s a sucka. He’s a pussy, a sucka, a bitch. I’m dead sober. This dude here. This type of shit this n-gga doing, I’m convinced he wants to die — and I don’t wish it on him or nothing like that — but I’m convinced he’s miserable in his body. He can’t look in the mirror.”

In related news, Fat Joe, real name Joseph Cartagena, is set to share with fans his rags to riches story via a new memoir that will chronicle his rise to fame. 

“I’m proud to present my memoir — ‘The Book of Jose.’ This is my life unfiltered, the story of a kid growing up in the South Bronx’s unforgiving streets and how I became a multi-platinum-selling artist,” he said about his forthcoming book on Instagram.

Per Urban Hollywood 411, the book “is the story of Joseph Cartagena, a kid who came of age in the South Bronx during its darkest years of drugs, violence, and abandonment, and how he navigated that traumatizing landscape until he found — through art, friendship, luck, and will — a rocky path to a different life,” publisher Penguin Random House said in a press release.

Ny MaGee
