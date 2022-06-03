J. Alphonse Nicholson (‘Lil Murda) Expects Epic Conversations from ‘P-Valley’ Fans for S2 | Watch

*J. Alphonse Nicholson portrays rapper Lil Murda in the STARZ hit drama “P-Valley.” At the end of season one, Murda’s star is on the rise, and fans watched as he found and ultimately lost love due to his inability to embrace his sexuality openly. However, using his relationship with the up-and-coming influencer and ex Pynk dancer Miss Mississippi as both cover and confidant, things are going to the next level in season two.

Nicholson and Shannon Thorton (Keyshawn/Miss Mississippi) talked exclusively with EUR about what audiences will see develop with the two characters in the second season.

“You see, these two become siblings, almost. They just support each other in this amazing way,” says Nicholson. “And they both have their journeys. I use this analogy of when you have those roller coasters that send out two carts simultaneously, but then all of a sudden, they start going on these different journeys. And sometimes you see him at the peak, and sometimes they go separate ways. So it’s an amazing thing that we see happening this season. I think unexpected twists and turns will start epic conversations and will have people at the edge of their seats the entire season.”

The pandemic has forced Miss Mississippi to shelter in place with her abusive boyfriend and two kids. But since she’s gone viral and hooked up with a manager, Keyshawn decides that her duplex and the Pynk are too small to hold her back from being the next Cardi B or Black Chyna.

A vacancy in the club means there is room for new dancers and characters. Nicholson and Thorton shared how these new characters add to the excitement for the upcoming season.

Thorton said new co-star Gail Bean is a “beast” in the acting game.

“I got to see her for the first time and experience her during one of our table reads. What she could do as an actor, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ Katori (series creator and showrunner) struck gold. And now watching these episodes back. I think she’s just the perfect addition to the Pynk, and she is just so immensely talented.”

Nicholson continued those praises, “Gail is such a great addition to the cast. You know, we have a lot of new people this season that you’re going to see. Some smaller roles, but there are no small characters in the valley. You know, it’s one of those things where no matter what your role is, what your character is, it’s going to have a purpose. It will be fulfilling, and it’s going to be a part of that story in a major way.”

Season two of “P-Valley” airs on Friday nights beginning June 3.