Thursday, June 2, 2022
‘P-Valley’ Stars Dish On Season 2 Hook-Ups | Watch

By JillMunroe
Elarica Johnson and Parker Sawyers star as Autumn Night and Andre Watkins on the hit STARZ series “P-Valley.” Season two premieres tomorow, and EUR correspondent Jill Munroe talked with the stars about where their characters are going this season.

Autumn Night blew into Chucalissa with secrets and the “it” factor in season one. Now she’s going from ‘New Girl’ to ‘New Owner.’ Autumn has to keep the Pynk afloat during a raging pandemic in season two while folks connected to the potential casino development circle the property like sharks looking for blood. Johnson shared that although there are new relationships to maneuver, people will always be people. As for Autumn and Andre’s on and off love affair.

“The potential relationship or not with Andre changed because the conversation changed, and the positions in power kind of change,” said Johnson added. “But they’re still the same people that you know, in that kind of relationship that we met the first season. So that will always stay the same because there’s this want from the both of them to be together. To feel the safety with each other to be open. To be safe enough to be who they actually are. The power dynamics between Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) and Mercedes (Brandee Evans) get very explosive. There are a lot of arguments and disagreements. And unfortunately, some built friendships will get knocked down this season.”

STARZ 'P-Valley' Season 2
STARZ ‘P-Valley’ Season 2

Sawyers’ character Andre is caught between his work obligations, feelings for Autumn, and an unhappy marriage. Sawyer said coming back for season two was exciting because we’ll get more into Andre’s backstory.

Johnson shared, “what is exciting is that we will delve deeper into his past and what he wants to do in the future. And, you know, the rekindling with Haley – Autumn’s real name – or not. Yeah, it was nice to know where he’s going and say, ‘alright, this will be juicy.’ We also look at his family and chosen family and more of where he came from.”

Season two of “P-Valley” premieres Friday, June 3, only on STARZ.

JillMunroe

