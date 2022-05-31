Letitia Wright Talks ‘Black Panther 2’ and Her Anti-Vax Controversy | Watch

*Letitia Wright spoke to Variety on Sunday to update fans about the status of “Black Panther 2,” as well as discuss her controversial vaccine stance.

The outlet caught up with Wright at Kering’s Women In Motion dinner at the Cannes Film Festival, where she made clear that she has no regrets about the media firestorm she endured amid the COVID pandemic.

In 2020, Wright caught heat after sharing an anti-COVID vaccine video on social media. When asked by Variety what she learned from the criticism that came from pro-vaxxers, she said, “I’ve learned that in life, you just have to keep going strong with what you believe in, in terms of your talent, in terms of your desire to impact the world with your art, and that’s exactly what I’m doing and I’m so proud of myself and the movie that’s coming out this year. I’m so proud of it.”

For now, not much is known about how “Black Panther 2” but Marvel decided not to recast the leading role following the death of the film’s star Chadwick Boseman. Wright explained that the sequel will honor the actor’s legacy.

“It is an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman, it’s jam packed with exciting stuff,” she shared.

“We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise,” Wright told the outlet. “And we just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced—and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations—but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie, so I’m excited for you to see it.”

We reported earlier that Wright is reprising her role of Shuri in BP2 alongside returning cast Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

Director Ryan Coogler was writing the script for the long-awaited sequel when he learned the sad news that Boseman had died. The beloved actor passed away in August 2020 at age 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer.