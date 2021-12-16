Letitia Wright to Resume Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Following Injury

*Letitia Wright suffered an injury while filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in late August in Boston and had to be hospitalized. As she recovers, production on the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel was shut down.

We reported earlier that filming will resume in January 2022 in Atlanta, with Wright is expected to reprise her role of Shuri alongside actors Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

Director Ryan Coogler was writing the script for the long-awaited sequel when he learned the sad news that the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, had died. The beloved actor passed away last August at age 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer.

The “Black Panther” sequel has also been plagued by backlash about Wright’s alleged anti-vaxxer views. The actress denied the anti-vaxxer allegations and deleted her social media accounts amid backlash from the pro-vax movement.

The exact details of the injury she suffered on set have not been released, but Page Six reported that the accident involved a stunt rig and Wright suffered minor injuries. At the time, Marvel Studios said the injury would not impact the shooting schedule of the film.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously confirmed that “everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”That would mean breaking Marvel’s vow to not cast another T’Challa following the actor’s tragic death.

With the future of the franchise seemingly in peril as far as Marvel fanatics are concerned, MCU die-hards are calling on the studio to recast Boseman’s T’Challa, but executives have made clear that Black Panther will not be recast for the sequel.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to hit theaters Nov. 11, 2022.