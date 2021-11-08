‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shutting Down Following Letitia Wright’s On-Set Injury

*Letitia Wright suffered an injury while filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in late August in Boston and had to be hospitalized. As the actress recovers, production on the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel has been shut down.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’” a spokesperson told Variety. “She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

The exact details of the incident have not been released, but Page Six reported that the accident involved a stunt rig and Wright suffered minor injuries. At the time, Marvel Studios said the injury would not impact the shooting schedule of the film.

The Hollywood Reporter:

After the injury, Wright left for London, where the star has been since, while the production shot around her character, Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa. Wakanda Forever had been filming mostly in Atlanta for the last two months. Director Ryan Coogler is said to have shot all footage that his crew is able to without Wright. Sources say the production is taking the hiatus to reconfigure the shoot to get things back on track for an early 2022 restart. The shutdown is expected to begin the week of Thanksgiving.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a representative for Wright said in a statement to THR. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

Write returns to reprise her role of Shuri alongside actors Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige previously confirmed that “everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

We reported earlier that director Ryan Coogler was writing the script for the long-awaited sequel when he learned the sad news that the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, had died.

The actor passed away last August at age 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler said it was “difficult,” to return to the film without his leading man.

Marvel has pushed back the release of “Wakanda Forever” to Nov. 11, 2022.