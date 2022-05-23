Jody Watley Embraced by New Yorkers in Times Square on HUGE Digital Billboard for her contributions to Pop Culture!

*New Yorkers are showing love to chart-topping singer Jody Watley via Times Square’s huge digital billboard for her contributions to pop culture. The Grammy-winning trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style is celebrated around the world.

The legendary singer will be publicly recognized for her time, effort, and dedication to humanity with the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in Atlanta. The city has designated ‘Jody Watley Day,’ on June 2nd. A special event in her honor will be held on this day inside the Georgia State Capitol. The media and fans are welcome to attend.

In a statement released by Ms. Watley, she said, “I am truly honored for this recognition from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” says Dr. Jody Watley. “I look forward to attending the event.”

With over forty years in the music industry, the iconic singer, songwriter, producer, humanitarian and businesswoman, is one of the architects of 21st-century pop who continues to be a solid and stellar fixture in entertainment. Her enchantingly smooth voice and memorable favorites can be heard all over the world.

From her groundbreaking marriage of rap & R&B (1989’s “Friends,” a collaboration with hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim pairing that is the first to crossover R&B/Hip-Hop, Pop and Dance into the Billboard Top 10 “Friends,” to her vision-forward marriage of high fashion, street fashion and music in the ‘80s (long before it became the norm), to her fusion of jazz and underground club culture with keen pop instincts, and the ease with which she crossed and still crosses genre, Ms. Watley forged the template that is now everybody’s playbook.

As a solo artist, the pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and Platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards. In 2018, Billboard Magazine included Jody Watley in the Top 60 Hot 100 Female Artists of All Time and Top 25 Top Female Dance Artists of All Time. Her timeless series of hit songs such as “Looking For a New Love,” “Real Love,” “Still A Thrill,” “Some Kind of Love,” “Everything,” and “Friends ft. Eric B & Rakim,” are favorite classics still today played on the airwaves. Ms. Watley was also named as First Ambassador in 2021 to the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville and in 2022, she received her first Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business.

About The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards are an annual event held to honor those in our nation who exhibit outstanding character, worth ethic, and dedication to their communities. The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards has rapidly become recognized as an immense honor and highly anticipated annual event. In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to honor outstanding citizens giving their time to volunteer and help their communities.