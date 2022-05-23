Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Explains Why He Assaulted Comedian

*The Los Angeles man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle onstage during his set at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival said he was “triggered” by the comedian’s jokes about the LGBTQ community.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Isaiah Lee, 23, said in an exclusive jailhouse interview with The Post. The is currently incarcerated at Twin Towers Correctional Facility. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

Lee attended the May 3 “Netflix is a Joke” show in Hollywood and somehow made it inside the highly secured venue with a replica gun that had an ejectable knife blade. Lee reportedly didn’t use the weapon to attack Dave, and for this reason, he will not face felony charges.

Apparently, Dave Chappelle made some jokes over the weekend at a John Mulaney show that offended people. My suggestion, if you’re the type of person who gets easily offended, don’t go to comedy shows. Problem solved. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 23, 2022

Lee was captured on video rushing the stage during Chappelle’s set and pushing the comedian, knocking him to the ground. The attacker attempted to flee but Dave, security guards, and members of Chappelle’s entourage caught him and allegedly served Lee a vicious beatdown.

“They spat on me and twisted me as if on purpose,” he said of the security guards who roughed him up. He reportedly suffered a broken arm and two black eyes.

Lee said he grew angry during the stand-up comedy show while thinking of Chappelle’s prior jokes about the LGBTQ community and homelessness.

“I’m also a single dad and my son is five,” said Lee who was once homeless himself, according to the report. “It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

When another comedian in the show made a crude joke about pedophilia — it triggered memories of Lee’s own molestation as a teen — and he allegedly snapped.

Lee is facing four misdemeanor counts for physically assaulting Chapelle, including battery and possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault.

“It was pretty much done,” Lee said about the criminal case.

“But it went from me probably only doing six months [in jail] and having to do community service and living in a transitional home … to possibly 15 or more years in jail,” he added. “My son will be big by the time I get out.”

Last week Lee was charged with allegedly stabbing his roommate last year. The victim identified Lee as his alleged attacker amid the Chappelle viral incident.

Lee said reports that he suffers from mental health issues, are “wrong” and “inaccurate.” but his attorney said he is receiving mental health services, according to the Post