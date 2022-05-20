Friday, May 20, 2022
HBO Max Announces Lizzo Documentary Coming This Fall

By Ny MaGee
LIZZO
Lizzo / Grammys via Getty

*Lizzo’s official documentary is headed to HBO Max this fall.

The untitled documentary will chronicle her rise to stardom and some of the self-esteem challenges she’s faced along the way. The project was announced at the 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront held on Wednesday (May 18), Vibe reports. 

Lizzo said in a statement, “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max added, “To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo is set to drop her new album, Special, on July 15 and her North American tour kicks off this September. 

The Special tour will span across North America for a total of 23 dates, kicking off on Sept. 23 at Florida’s FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. See Lizzo’s full list of tour dates below, via Billboard

  • Sept. 23 – Sunrise, Fla. – FLA Live Arena
  • Sept. 24 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena
  • Sept. 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
  • Sept. 29 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Wells Fargo Center
  • Sept. 30 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
  • Oct. 2 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
  • Oct. 6 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena
  • Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Oct. 11 – St. Paul, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center
  • Oct. 14 – Kansas City, Miss. – T-Mobile Center
  • Oct. 16 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
  • Oct. 18 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Oct. 20 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center
  • Oct. 22 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena
  • Oct. 23 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
  • Oct. 25 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center
  • Oct. 26 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
  • Oct. 28 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
  • Oct. 31 – Denver, Col. – Ball Arena
  • Nov. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Arena
  • Nov. 4 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center
  • Nov. 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
  • Nov. 9 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Nov. 12 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center
  • Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Kia Forum
