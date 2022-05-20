HBO Max Announces Lizzo Documentary Coming This Fall

*Lizzo’s official documentary is headed to HBO Max this fall.

The untitled documentary will chronicle her rise to stardom and some of the self-esteem challenges she’s faced along the way. The project was announced at the 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront held on Wednesday (May 18), Vibe reports.

Lizzo said in a statement, “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max added, “To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”

3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22 Ft @Latto 🍑@AmericanExpress cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26 AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27https://t.co/T8d4TBtlqD pic.twitter.com/sKeM4cvXQb — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Lizzo is set to drop her new album, Special, on July 15 and her North American tour kicks off this September.

The Special tour will span across North America for a total of 23 dates, kicking off on Sept. 23 at Florida’s FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. See Lizzo’s full list of tour dates below, via Billboard.