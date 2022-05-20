Wendy Williams’ Atty: She’s ‘NOT in Agreement’ with Court-appointed Financial Guardian

*After reports swirled online that a New York judge appointed someone to oversee #WendyWilliams’ Wells Fargo accounts, her attorney says Wendy is against it.

In a statement exclusively obtained by The Shade Room, Wendy’s attorney, LaShawn Thomas, wrote, “Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court.”

Thomas continued to say, “Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money.”

Thomas added that the 57-yr-old talk show host “feels that she is capable” of hiring her own team who would work for her “and not the court.”

Thomas went so far as to suggest that Wells Fargo may have leaked the report “in an attempt to lessen the public outcry and regulatory scrutiny mounting around” the bank.

Wait! There’s more …

It is not yet known who has been appointed as Williams’ financial guardian, but in March, the shock jock accused her former manager Bernie Young of using her American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against her, according to Page Six.

Young’s petition to become her financial guardian came after Willams’ former financial advisor Lori Schiller allegedly led Wells Fargo to freeze her account after claiming she was of “unsound mind” to handle her affairs, the site also reported.

Here’s some reaction to the story …

