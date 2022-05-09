Monday, May 9, 2022
Wendy Williams Claims She ‘Only Has $2’ + She Won’t Watch the New Sherri Shepherd Show | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
at Joe & Wendy Williams - Twitter
*In a sit-down interview with Fat Joe, Wendy Williams admitted that she only has $2 and she will not be watching the new Sherri Shepherd show. The rapper was able to hook up an interview with Williams after she was spotted attending an after-party for the Met Gala on May 2.

Wendy Williams has had a rough year with her show being canceled and her ongoing legal drama with #WellsFargo. The bank froze her accounts and hasn’t allowed her access to her accounts.

She revealed that she enjoyed watching the rapper host her show and how she will not be tuning into the (Sherri Shepherd) show that is taking over her slot.

She says she doesn’t want to talk about money, but “unfortunately, I only have $2,” but she typically knows how much she has.

OTHER NWS ON EURWEB: Woman Shops for ‘Ass-Whooping Remedies’ After Viciously Beating Boyfriend’s Son

Wendy Williams - Wells Fargo / Getty
Fat Joe then asked her if she missed coming on the show. “I wish I was there. I wish I were there right now to talk about it.” She also hinted at coming back to The Wendy Williams show. “I’m coming to The Wendy Williams Show.”

Joe also asked about the new Sherri Shepherd show. “I won’t be watching her because I know what she’ll be doing, and that’s not really my thing … you know what I’m saying?” she replied. “But I love, I love being on my own show.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Saucy Santana: Gay Rapper Signs Record Deal with RCA Records | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Fisher Jack

