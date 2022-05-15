Georgia Man (Taylor Grant) Found Guilty Of Shooting an Opponent over Uno Game

*A man has been found guilty of shooting a fellow man he was playing a game of Uno with on December 13, 2020, at a house party in Marietta. A Cobb County jury recently found Taylor Grant, 34, guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of the felony.

A report by the investigators has established that as the group played Uno, the accused and his to-be victim got into an argument.

It is during this argument that Grant shot the 37-year-old man and then stood over him while threatening to kill him.

Grant then fled from the scene before police arrived. At first, the shot man claimed he had been injured during a drive-by shooting. But he later revealed to the police that he had been shot by someone he knew while playing Uno.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Texans Asked to Turn UP Thermostats After Sweltering Heat Knocks Six Power Plants Offline | VIDEOs

The shooter was eventually arrested on April 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Intoxication seemed to be the catalyst for the events of December 13. However, it was no excuse for the excessive force that Grant used,” said Assistant District Attorney Nemonie Nooks.

Grant will be sentenced later on.