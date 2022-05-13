`Hakeem Jeffries Calls Out Clarence Thomas: ‘Why are you such a hater?’ | VIDEO

*Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) blasted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for his stance on abortion rights and several other issues facing the court.

“Let me ask this question of brother Thomas,” Jeffries said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing this week. “Why are you such a hater? Hate on civil rights. Hate on women’s rights. Hate on reproductive rights. Hate on voting rights. Hate on marital rights. Hate on equal protection under the law. Hate on liberty and justice for all. Hate on free and fair elections. Why are you such a hater?”

According to a leaked draft opinion published earlier this month, Thomas is one of several conservative judges in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, which made abortion a federally protected right.

Amid outcry over the controversy, Thomas has condemned people who refuse to “live with outcomes we don’t agree with” and claimed it “bodes ill for a free society.”

“We are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like,” Thomas said last week in response to public outcry over the court’s reported stance. “We use stare decisis as a mantra when we don’t want to think.”

Jeffries clapped back by noting Thomas’s wife is also guilty of not accepting certain outcomes, specifically the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

“Have a conversation with Ginni Thomas. She refused to accept the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Why?” the congressman said. “Because she didn’t like the outcome. Because the former twice-impeached so-called president of the United States lost legitimately to Joe Biden. How did she respond? Instead, she said the Bidens should face a military tribunal in Guantánamo Bay on trumped-up charges of sedition. You’ve got to be kidding me.”

During the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Ginni Thomas sent text messages to former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to do whatever it takes to keep Trump in power after the 2020 presidential election. She also attended the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol riot.