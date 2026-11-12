Black LAUSD Teachers Report N-Word Abuse as School Board Promises Action

With Latino students comprising nearly three-quarters of LAUSD enrollment, reports of racist harassment renew questions about protections for Black educators and students.

Black teachers report racist abuse – via eurAI

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*Imagine walking into your classroom ready to teach, only to discover the N-word written on the wall. Again.

For some Black teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), racist harassment has reportedly become an all-too-familiar part of the school day.

Educators say students have shouted racial slurs, left hateful messages and subjected them to repeated verbal abuse.

Even more troubling, some teachers allege administrators have dismissed their complaints or retaliated against them for speaking up.

Now the nation’s second-largest school district is promising changes, but will those promises translate into meaningful protection?

Black educators report harassment amid LAUSD demographic shift – via eurAI

Black Teachers Describe Racist Harassment in LAUSD Schools

According to the Los Angeles Times, one educator reported finding the N-word written on a classroom wall for five consecutive years.

Another described a student repeatedly shouting the slur. After the teacher imposed a two-day suspension, the principal allegedly returned the student to class without consequences.

Black students have reported similar experiences.

Shelly Castillo, a San Fernando Middle School history teacher, told the school board that Black students described being called racial slurs and other degrading names.

She said some avoid reporting harassment because they fear being disbelieved or isolated.

According to 2024–25 California education enrollment figures, Latino students comprise approximately 74% of LAUSD enrollment, compared with roughly 7% for Black students.

While the latest allegations do not establish the students’ ethnicities, a previously reported LAUSD lawsuit specifically alleged anti-Black harassment by Latino classmates.

In December 2024, EURweb reported that a Black student’s mother filed a $10 million lawsuit alleging Latino classmates at Verdugo Hills High School subjected her son to racial slurs, physical assaults and threats.

The family also accused administrators of failing to protect him. Those allegations were made in a civil lawsuit, not established as findings of wrongdoing.

Black educators urge LAUSD board to enforce real accountability – via eurAI

LAUSD Approves New Anti-Hate Measures

On November 10, the LAUSD Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution strengthening responses to hate speech, bullying and harassment.

According to the district’s announcement, the measure calls for student education, employee training and improved reporting procedures.

The board resolution directs LAUSD to update its hate-incident reporting guidelines within 30 days, including clearer expectations for administrators.

It also reaffirms protections against retaliation for students and employees reporting discrimination.

Schools will receive guidance on prevention, restorative interventions and responses to repeated or serious incidents.

District staff must report implementation progress to the board by March 2027.

LAUSD board meeting – via LAUSD

Will Education Alone Stop the Abuse?

Some advocates argue the resolution doesn’t go far enough, particularly when administrators allegedly fail to protect teachers reporting harassment.

Board member Karla Griego emphasized educating students about the harm caused by racial slurs rather than relying on punitive discipline.

But board member Sherlett Hendy Newbill stressed that accountability must accompany education.

“When an incident happens, there must be a response,” she said.

Teachers aren’t simply asking students to behave differently. They’re asking administrators to enforce protections already in place. The district’s demographics also raise a reporting question: Does LAUSD track the racial identities of those reporting harassment and those accused of committing it?

Such information could help identify patterns without assuming enrollment figures establish responsibility for individual incidents.

For Black educators and students, the immediate concern is whether they can report racism without being ignored or facing retaliation. By March, LAUSD will have an opportunity to demonstrate whether its new measures have produced meaningful improvements.

The remaining question is who holds administrators accountable when those reporting harassment say nobody is listening.

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