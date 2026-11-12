Chaka Khan Opens Plant-Based Café in Georgia

The Queen of Funk says the new restaurant will also support her foundation and create opportunities for neurodivergent adults.

Instagram screenshot @plantbaed

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Chaka Khan is now in the restaurant business. The Grammy-winning icon recently opened Chaka’s Plantbaed Café, a plant-based eatery in Serenbe, Georgia, VegNews reports.

Khan launched the café with her sister, Tammy Michelle, and chef Anne Onyeneho. It is the second location for Onyeneho, who opened the original Plantbaed Café in Vinings, Georgia, in 2024.

The partnership started at the table. “My sister Tammy and I fell in love with Chef Anne Onyeneho’s food as customers first, so being able to bring this next chapter of Plantbaed to Serenbe feels very personal,” Chaka Khan wrote on social media.

Chaka Khan and team for grand opening day at Chaka’s Plantbaed Cafe/Instagram screenshot @plantbaed

Khan has eaten plant-based for years. In 2012, she told Huffington Post she stopped eating meat and dairy as a way to control type 2 diabetes.

“She is plant-based, and she actually believes in it,” Onyeneho said. “She’s not just trying to hop on a trend. It’s really her lifestyle. I’m able to really see that she enjoys the food.”

“She’s a legend,” the chef added. “We’re hyperlocal in our business, and I feel like this relationship could be the beginning of the most beautiful opportunities.”

The café also carries a mission. Khan wrote that she hopes to “create opportunities for neurodivergent adults and support [The Chaka Khan] Foundation programming.”

According to VegNews, diners will find bowls, salads, tacos, sandwiches and bagels, along with new dishes created for the new location. The Chaka Bowl combines black beans, walnut meat, and cilantro-lime wild rice with the café’s new Through the Fire hot sauce. The café plans to buy all of its produce from Serenbe’s farmers’ market.

“Come hungry, come curious, and come see what we’ve been cooking up,” Chaka Khan added.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: AI Wants to Drive Your Car, Fold Your Laundry and Maybe Take Your Job

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.