‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Gets New Trailer | WATCH

Thuso Mbedu leads Gina Prince-Bythewood's fantasy epic, which opens only in theaters on Jan. 15, 2027.

Damson Idris plays Inan and Cynthia Erivo plays Commander Kaea in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

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*Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for “Children of Blood and Bone,” the fantasy epic from director Gina Prince-Bythewood. The film opens only in theaters on Jan. 15, 2027.

The new preview follows the first trailer, which the studio released in July. EURweb covered that earlier look at the film when it debuted. This latest footage gives fans another look two months before the movie reaches theaters.

The movie brings Tomi Adeyemi’s novel of the same name to the big screen. Adeyemi wrote the screenplay with Prince-Bythewood and also serves as an executive producer.

The story unfolds in Orïsha, a fantasy kingdom where magic was violently taken from one young woman’s people. She sets out on a quest to win it back. Her brother joins her, and the pair team up with the king’s own daughter and son. Together, they rise against the king’s cruel reign.

Amandla Stenberg plays Amari in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

Thuso Mbedu leads a large ensemble that includes Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg and Tosin Cole. The cast also features Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo and Chiwetel Ejiofor, along with Oscar winners Regina King and Viola Davis. Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh and Richard Mofe-Damijo appear as well. Rounding out the cast are Saniyya Sidney, Diaana Babnicova, Bukky Bakray, Ayra Starr, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde, Pamilerin Afolake Ayodeji and Tèmítópé Fágbénlé.

Paramount presents the film in association with Domain Entertainment and 2.0 Entertainment. Temple Hill and Sunswept Entertainment produced it. Wyck Godfrey, John Fischer, Isaac Klausner, Karen Rosenfelt and Matt Jackson serve as producers. The executive producers also include Reggie Rock Bythewood, Jeff Waxman, Jennifer Madeloff, Marty Bowen, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy and Zack Conroy.

The film will play in theaters, including Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and other premium large formats. Watch the new trailer below.

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