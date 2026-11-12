Angie Martinez to Release Full Tupac Interview in Netflix Podcast ‘The Tupac Tapes’ | WATCH TRAILER

The radio host explains why she kept parts of the 1996 conversation private for 30 years and why she is sharing them now.

Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois, in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

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*Angie Martinez is finally releasing the Tupac Shakur interview she has guarded for 30 years. The Radio Hall of Famer hosts “The Tupac Tapes with Angie Martinez,” a four-part video podcast premiering Nov. 27 on Netflix.

Martinez recorded the conversation in 1996, months before Shakur’s death at 25, and aired only portions of it. She explained the decision in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum.

“There were things said in that conversation that could have hurt people, damaged relationships, and added fuel to an already dangerous situation,” Martinez said. “After Pac died, it became even more complicated. I felt a responsibility to protect something that was never meant to become his final statement.”

Time changed her thinking. “They’re a piece of hip-hop history, and I don’t think they should just sit in my possession forever,” she said. “The difference now is that I have the opportunity to share them with context.”

Angie Martinez / Photo: Getty Images



Martinez believes listeners will hear a side of the rapper that his image often hides.

“We tend to remember Tupac as this fearless, confrontational figure, and he absolutely had that side. But when you listen closely, you also hear someone who’s hurt, who’s frustrated, who feels betrayed, and who’s trying to make sense of a lot of things happening around him,” she said.

The trailer hints at the unaired material. “Where’s the f*cking love? Just because they didn’t kill me? What love?” Shakur says in one clip, per Rolling Stone.

Guests including Charlamagne Tha God, Joe Budden, Big Boy, Dream Hampton, RZA and Wallo join her to revisit the era. Martinez said she wanted “people who could challenge the way we remember that time.”

She also recalled announcing Shakur’s death on air. “It was one of the most emotional moments of my career,” Martinez said. “More than anything, I hope people leave with a greater sense of empathy.”

Watch the trailer for “The Tupac Tapes with Angie Martinez” below.

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